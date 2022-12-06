Distribution, medicine and hot meals for earthquake survivors in Indonesia – Indonesia





Attachments From November 21 to 23, 2022, Tzu Chi volunteers in Jakarta, Bandung and Cianjur coordinated their efforts to prepare 1,780 relief kits, 1,000 mattresses, 200 mosquito nets, 7 generators, 200 blankets and 30 boxes of mineral water for the people of Cianjur. and Sukabumi, which were hit by the deadly November 21 earthquake. On November 23, just two days after the disaster, volunteers from Jakarta left for Cianjur to provide aid to the victims. On November 24, a group of medical volunteers from Jakarta traveled to Cianjur and met with volunteers from Bandung. 74 members of the Tzu Chi International Medical Association (TIMA) and a medical team from the Ministry of National Defense cooperated to hold a free clinic at Prawatasari Square, Berawadasari, Cianjur City, to provide medical services to a total of 877 survivors of the disaster. The volunteers also prepared relief packages including five kilograms of rice and ten medical masks per household at the free clinic site. They distributed them to the households of the victims who came for treatment, benefiting 782 families. Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto visited the disaster site to show their concern for survivors. Prabowo Subianto sincerely thanked the Tzu Chi volunteers and TIMA members for their help during the free clinic and for working with the medical staff from the Ministry of National Defense. One of the victims who came to the free clinic, Endang, said that when the earthquake hit he was repairing a drain pipe on his roof. The earthquake triggered a landslide and the whole house fell to the bottom of the valley about 12 meters deep. “I didn’t have time to escape, I held on tightly to the building. When I landed, I was stuck in the ruins of the building. Then I tried my best to get out of the ruins to ask for help, but, because I was covered in blood, everyone was scared when they saw me. Luckily, a kind-hearted person had the courage to send him to the health center for treatment. Due to his severe injuries, he was sent to Sayang Government General Hospital (RSUD Sayang) from a clinic. On November 24, Endang went to the free clinic to have the wound checked and receive rice and masks.” The doctor said my wound should not touch water and also gave me vitamins. Thank God I have nothing now and I really need help.” Hearing that there was a shortage of food in the disaster area, the volunteers not only distributed relief items and organized free clinics for those affected. They also distributed 980 hot meals in Gasol township, Nyalindung village and Nagrak village, hoping the food would warm the body and heart of the survivors. Currently, TIMA volunteers are still on hand to provide medical care to anyone in need until December 8, 2022. The Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation is a global non-profit humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen. Its missions of medicine, charity, education and humanist culture have brought relief to 128 countries. Tzu Chi’s heart is anchored in his name: in Chinese, “Tzu” means compassion and “Chi” means relief, to relieve the suffering of those in need while creating a better world for all through compassion, love and hope. For more information visit tzuchi.org.tw/en/index.php Disclaimer Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation Copyright Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation. All rights reserved

