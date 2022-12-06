Rishi Sunaks daunting challenge, standing up to far-right extremists — MercoPress

Rishi Sunak’s daunting challenge, standing up to far-right extremists

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – 08:00 UTC



Sunak took office after two horrific displays of incompetence by the prime minister

By Chris Patten – Britain’s new Prime Minister inherited a mountain of economic problems, including soaring inflation and a declining GDP. To repair the blunders of his predecessors and avoid a humiliating electoral defeat, he must stand up to the far-right extremists of his party.

LONDON — Fate has not handed Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first colored prime minister and third prime minister in two months, an electoral winning hand.

Sunak took office after two horrific displays of incompetence by the prime minister. Boris Johnson, who served as Prime Minister from 2019 until September this year, combined idleness and lies to create ‘cakeism’, a philosophy of government based on the idea that you can have your own cake and eat it. Promise voters whatever they seem to want without worrying about whether it’s realistic or contradicts other promises.

Johnson was followed by another Conservative Party darling, Liz Truss, who lasted just 44 costly days in office, becoming the UK’s shortest prime minister. Along with his reckless Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss tried to hammer his way to an economic miracle, announcing massive tax cuts that would have largely benefited the wealthy.

But while many conservatives and their favorite newspapers cheered, bond markets flatly rejected Truss’ “mini-budget.” During the Brexit campaign, people on the right asked, “Who is running Britain? Last month, they got an answer: UK government bondholders who don’t want to be responsible for billions of pounds in bad debt.

Following the gross mismanagement of Johnson and Truss, it has become abundantly clear that Brexiteers need adult supervision. Enter Sunak, whom Truss had beaten for the top job just weeks before, and his new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. Sunak ran the Treasury until relatively recently, so it’s safe to assume that, unlike Truss and Kwarteng, he knows how budgets work. And Hunt – a moderate – is likely to favor fiscal prudence over irresponsible borrowing.

That doesn’t mean Sunak is perfect. He made disastrous political decisions, including his support for Johnson’s candidacy for prime minister. He is also a die-hard Brexiteer: leaving the European Union, he argued, would make the UK “freer, fairer and more prosperous” and would amount to “a once in a lifetime opportunity for our generation”. country to regain control of its destiny.

Moreover, Sunak’s political judgment has often been flawed. He made some stupid mistakes in his efforts to distract from his extreme wealth. But his ability to make smart decisions, be decent and tell right from wrong should matter more than his (lack of) populist credentials.

Conservatives would like to think that Sunak could easily put things in order and prevent an electoral disaster for the party in the next general election, due no later than January 2025. By then, it will be more than 14 years since the last government led by the Labor Party. But recent polls give Labour, under the capable (if not very exciting) leadership of Keir Starmer, a huge lead over the Tories.

But to hope to avoid a humiliating election defeat, Sunak and Hunt must first climb a mountain of daunting economic challenges. Within four years, the UK’s tax burden is expected to exceed 37% of GDP, a post-war record, despite the Conservative Party’s stated belief in lower taxes. The economy is expected to contract by 1.4% next year and inflation is expected to hit 7.4%, eroding real wages and likely sparking a wave of industrial action.

In addition, the standard of living is expected to fall by 7% over the next two years, the largest drop in six decades. On top of that, £30bn ($35.9bn) in spending cuts will likely be needed to plug the budget hole created by Truss’ catastrophic plan.

It all adds up to a less than compelling election message. Conservatives will likely portray the coming economic pain as necessary and attempt to distract from their own guilt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the main cause of rising energy prices, they will say, and the massive hole in the country’s public finances is the result of helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic. But what about Brexit? Experts put its economic cost at 4% of GDP, which is why the Conservatives tried to bully us all into not talking about it. The hunt for opportunities allegedly opened up by Brexit has turned out to be a hunt for wild geese.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore some meaning to British public policy have been hampered by right-wing ideologues plotting under the banner of the European Reform Group. Despite its name, the group is not interested in reform – or in Europe. Its aim is to block any effort to improve the UK’s relationship with the EU countries that make up its biggest economic market, or to improve the terrible Brexit deal negotiated by Johnson.

Even though it undermines both national and party interests, some of these right-wingers oppose government plans to boost housing construction by reforming planning laws, a move opposed by voters in many of their wealthy constituencies. As the French statesman Talleyrand said of the Bourbons, these fanatics “learned nothing and forgot nothing”.

Alas, Sunak’s ability to stand up to far-right conservatives is limited by his apparent belief that he must pander to them. To retain their political support, he had to make several ugly ministerial appointments, including that of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. But, as always, the more the right gets, the more it wants.

The Conservative leadership must stand up to the extremists in the party, and it must do so as soon as possible. If the moderates can’t defeat the hardliners by the next election, and the outcome turns out to be as bad for the conservatives as recent polls suggest, they will find they have the same fight to fight in opposition. .

Conservatives should never underestimate the importance of their moderate supporters. If the Party continues to ignore the centrists every time the Brexiteer right stomps its foot, it risks finding itself out of power for a long time. (The conversation)

Chris Patten, the last British Governor of Hong Kong and former European Commissioner for External Affairs, is Chancellor of Oxford University and author of The Hong Kong Diaries (Allen Lane, 2022).