Late Chinese leader deployed to acclaim Xi Jinping’s legacy





The People’s Daily was more explicit. On Tuesday, he urged the Party to rally around Xi in mourning for Jiang to pursue the mission of national rejuvenation. Outside the Great Hall, sirens sounded throughout the city, stock trading was halted, online video games were blocked, and thousands laid flowers in front of Jiang’s former home in Yangzhou. In Beijing, residents have been told that negative COVID tests will no longer be required to enter many public places. The capital followed Shanghai and Shenzhen after a week of protests not seen since 1989, when Jiang was chosen as the courtly compromise candidate to lead China after the Tiananmen Square massacre. Chinese President Xi Jinping leads other officials in bowing at an official memorial for late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Credit:PA Tiananmen itself was empty, Beijing’s vast security apparatus ensured that there could be no more outpourings of grief turned into political resistance. We feel a sense of tragedy over China’s future, a protester told Reuters last week before protest leaders were dragged in. Jiang was an interim leader, not a reformer, the Harvard Business Review observed in 2002, but his contrast to Xi transformed his reputation over the next two decades. Last week, China was filled with anecdotes of him playing the ukulele in Hawaii, reciting Abraham Lincoln’s speech at Gettysburg and chastising Chinese journalists for being too simple, too naive in their questions. Loading He was an extremely unusual and extraordinary individual, said Dr. Hu We, who heard Jiang speak at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It was another era. China was getting richer and more powerful, but still had 100 million people living in poverty. Jiang offered a 28-word policy to continue his predecessor Deng Xiaopings’ maxim that China should neither take the lead nor carry the flag. Observe calmly, secure our position, take your time before reacting, hide our abilities and bide our time, keep a low profile and never claim leadership, Jiang said. The strategy lasted until 2012, when Xi came to power and overturned decades of political orthodoxy to demand that a new, more powerful China take its place on the world stage. We will not accept moralizing sermons from those who feel they have a right to lecture us, Xi said last year. We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese. Xi’s ambitions heralded new forms of repression in the country, restrictions on public speech and destroyed challenges to Communist Party authority. In death, Jiang, the compromise candidate himself became the symbol of compromise. RIP to you and then, a protester said last week. Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

