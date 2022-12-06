George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight and others celebrated at bipartisan soiree – with some reminders of MAGA and Donald Trump – Deadline





Guest after guest at the Kennedy Center Honors spoke to reporters about the spirit of bipartisanship at the ceremony, with President Joe Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts and congressional leaders from both parties in attendance.

But throughout the evening there were still reminders of the darker aspects of the evolution of politics in recent years: Sacha Baron Cohen’s tribute to U2 was actually a satire on the extent to which the Antisemitism reappeared in the speech and threat, while the appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was greeted with a standing ovation for his recovery. He survived a brutal attack by an intruder at their San Francisco home, in what police said was the suspect’s attempt to harm his wife.

On the red carpet, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) reminded reporters that even in times of division, the Senate “has done a lot of great things in the past two years.”

“We’re becoming a bit more polarized as a nation, and that’s reflected in the people who get elected,” he said. “So hopefully we can keep the partisan effort alive.”

The Kennedy Center Honors lacks the suspense and national attention of EGOT, but the show itself is one of the best produced and entertaining of all the congratulatory shows (this year from David Jammy and Ian Stewart of Done + Dusted, alongside Elizabeth Kelly of ROK Productions). And with the presence of POTUS, there are few other premiere events at the top of DC’s social calendar.

That never really changed when Trump was president, even though he skipped the ceremony and refused to host a pre-event reception at the White House.

Beginning last year, Joe Biden returned to that tradition, sprinkling his comments with words of grace and a certain levity for the winners, George Clooney, U2, Tania León, Gladys Knight and Amy Grant, each of they, in their own way, activists of social causes or pioneers in representation.

This year, the likes of Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon attend the East Room ceremony for the Clooney winner.

“It’s going to be a roast instead of an honor,” Clooney joked to reporters, noting the teasing he received from some of his former colleagues.

During the ceremony, Roberts emerged wearing a dress with photos of his Ticket to Paradise co-star, while Damon recalled that Clooney “was everyone’s 6th favorite Batman.” Richard Kind referenced a failed sitcom pilot in which he and Clooney appeared as young actors.

But the razzing often turned into a tribute, especially when Clooney’s father Nick spoke of his son’s “quick wit, vitality and empathy” and that he was “always so funny”.

Nick Clooney recalled that in 1968, while hosting a TV talk show and writing some remarks following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., his family joined him in the Green Room.

“George, age seven, had a large paper bag. I asked him what was in the bag. Well, he went to the coffee table, turned the bag upside down. He dumped all his toy guns. His son told him no one needed it. “None of them.”

“I tore up my speech,” recalls Nick Clooney. “Nothing I would have written would have been as eloquent as what he had just done and said.”

George Clooney was for years one of the leading liberal voices in Hollywood, including in favor of gun reform and, internationally, human rights and aid to the region. from South Sudan. Speaking to reporters ahead of the ceremony, Clooney praised Biden as a president with “great intentions and he passed incredible legislation, which is sort of neglected. And so he did a very good job and I’m very proud to be a supporter.

Regarding Donald Trump’s first presidential bid, Clooney noted that he was “completely wrong” about the prospects for his first run in 2016, so “I’m not allowed to talk about that anymore.”

DC will soon be different, with Republicans winning a slim majority in the House, with promises of investigations and, if the past is any guide, attacks on government funding for the arts.

Asked what lies ahead, Clooney said, “Every couple of years these things change and governments change and we always worry about it for periods of time, and we find a way. I think we will find a way. We must so far. With a bit of luck.”

“It’s going to be tricky,” he added. “It will be two difficult years. I think it’s going to be more difficult for the House because you’re going to have to go with some pretty extreme opinions on one side, and I think that’s going to make it difficult. And so hopefully we can actually get over all of this bullshit and actually deal with the things that people need to have dealt with. We are trying to avoid world war, Ukraine continues to need support. There are so many things that really matter that shouldn’t be politicized. So hopefully we can get around that. For one year.”

When asked if he had ever been tempted to go into politics himself, Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, put on a rather grim face and he told reporters: “We have a really nice life. .”

Biden will be featured prominently in the Kennedy Center Honors telecast on Dec. 28. He, too, emphasized the unifying power of the arts, but viewers will get a little reminder of what 2023 is likely to bring, as the President his son Hunter sat behind him in the Commander-in-Chief’s box. The GOP has pledged to make Hunter Biden the subject of one or more investigations or hearings.

Knight said she has known Biden for a long time, whom she described as “such a wonderful man.” She also said she hoped he would run for president again.

“He was about all of us together,” she said in an interview. “You know, politics can get a bit like ‘Well, I want this’ and ‘He didn’t do that.’ Or “she did this.” He was wide open tonight and lifting everyone up and letting them know that this was the path we should be taking to make things better or to love each other more.

In honoring Knight, Wesley Morris recounted a video in which he noted Knight’s breakthrough in 1952 on The Ted Mack Original Amateur Hour, followed by his rise in the 1960s, when there was “racism everywhere, promoters refusing to pay, fourth-rate accommodation, threats on the road.”

“You had to be strong there,” Morris said. “It’s such a risky force. It is a force that does not seek to change the world or break the sound barrier. She’s a force that wants to sing what we all know and what we’ve all been through, she’s never been afraid to show how intense devotion can sound.

During his tribute, Garth Brooks said Knight had roots in country music. He joked, “In fact, his biggest hit started as a country ballad. After changing a few lyrics and adding that signature touch… what was once Midnight Plane to Houston became Midnight Train to Georgia.

The Pips sang Midnight, reminding a few politicians in the audience of Tuesday’s Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, while Mickey Guyton sang The Best Things That Ever Happened To Me, Ariana DeBose sang a special arrangement of I Heard It Through the Grapevine. Patti LaBelle brought the artists together to end with That’s What Friends Are For.

In the tribute to Grant, Chita Rivera noted that she was the first contemporary Christian artist to be recognized by the Kennedy Center, as Sheryl Crow sang Baby. Babe; the Highwomen, including Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, Amanda Shire, sang Somewhere Down the Road and BeBe and CeCe Winans sang Sing Your Praise to the Lord. The segment ended with Dianne Reeves, Hozier, Jamala and Michael W. Smith with the Howard Gospel Choir.

Leon, the composer, performer and bandleader, was honored by Carmen de Lavallade, with Alicia Hall Moran performing Oh Yemanja and Stride with Sphinx Organization, as well as appearances by Joe Kwon of Avett Brothers and bandleader Jeri Lynne Johnson, as well as Chloe Flower and the Dance Theater of Harlem.

Sean Penn called U2 “great musical poets for the ages” and noted that Bono “has often said that being famous is nonsense. Fame is nonsense. But it’s currency. And the band spent their change to show the usefulness of art to the world.

Eddie Vedder performed Elevation and One, while Jamala, Hozier and Carlile, joined by Morris, Reeves, Guyton and Crow, ended the evening with Walk On.

“These are songs that speak to the most personal and private places in our hearts and then rise even higher to the macro endeavors of the world at large,” Penn said. “They have always understood that art at its highest truly moves the dial to a uniquely human care and inflection, which thrills us rhythmically with possibility, passion, prayer and pulsing percussion. And in those primal dreams that their music load in us, is it proposed to us, too, to participate in this risk?The risk that they take by believing in you, and share with us the courage that we too can change the world.

