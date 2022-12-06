White House asks Republicans to condemn Trump’s remarks on the US Constitution





WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The White House on Monday condemned Donald Trump’s weekend remarks calling for constitutional rules to be suspended and urged more Republicans to come out to rebuke the former president.

“Every president and every member of Congress swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Monday.

“Asking members of Congress to reaffirm their oath of office and uphold the Constitution should not be a heavy burden. Republicans in Congress must do it immediately, instead of repeatedly refusing to answer the most basic question “, said Bates.

Some Republicans condemned Trump’s comments Saturday on his Truth Social online platform, but many remained silent or did not condemn him by name.

Trump last month announced a third run for president in 2024.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump had said on Saturday, reiterating his false claims that the 2020 election he had lost to President Joe Biden were rigged.

Trump’s remarks came in reaction to internal communications revelations about how the social media platform Twitter had restricted the distribution of a New York Post report – during the 2020 election campaign – about the son of Biden, Hunter, including on his business dealings with foreign companies. The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

Trump attempted to backtrack on his remarks with another Truth Social article on Monday: “What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION,’ as was irrefutably proven during of the 2020 presidential election, action must be taken immediately for REAL EVIL.”

No such evidence exists.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former national security adviser John Bolton, both Republicans, criticized Trump’s remarks on Monday, with Bolton saying he was open to considering running for president himself. if more Republicans didn’t call Trump’s comments.

Republican Senators John Cornyn, Lisa Murkowski, John Thune and Mike Rounds also condemned Trump.

“I just think it’s irresponsible,” Cornyn told reporters Monday.

Thune, the House’s No. 2 Republican, said, “I couldn’t disagree more. I swear to defend and support it (the Constitution), and I take it very seriously.”

Cornyn and Thune, however, stopped short of saying Trump’s remarks should disqualify him as a presidential candidate when asked that by reporters.

Trump faces multiple legal issues.

The Justice Department is investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his removal of confidential White House government documents after leaving office. He also faces a state investigation in Georgia into an attempt to overturn his election loss there, as well as investigations into alleged wrongdoing by his company, the Trump Organization.

