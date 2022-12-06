BJP criticizes KCR for skipping Modis multi-party meeting on G20 | Latest India News

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chairman and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the multi-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to gain support from all political parties on the role to be played by India over the next year. the leader of the G-20 countries.

In a statement, Telangana BJP official spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR had clearly lost sight of its role as Telangana’s elected chief minister. He seems to assume that Telangana is not part of the Indian Union and that it is his stronghold, he said.

Condemning the chief ministers in complete disregard of governance protocols, duties and best practices set forth in the Indian Constitution, Rao wondered what KCR was doing in Hyderabad as all other chief ministers attended the multi-party meeting. hosted by the Prime Minister in Delhi for India’s orientation to lead G-20 nations.

He recalled that even top ministers from the opposition led state like Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and MP Stalin from Tamil Nadu who were harsh critics of Modi were attending this important national meeting. .

India has been entrusted with the presidency of the G-20 countries and it is a proud moment for the whole nation. The Prime Minister briefs and guides all party chairmen and chief ministers on the implications of this international role for India, he stressed.

TRS leaders could not be reached for comment on the BJP allegations.