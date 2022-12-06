



Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, on Tuesday authorized a sweeping overhaul of its criminal code, banning sex outside marriage, defaming the president and dramatically expanding its blasphemy laws. The new rules, which also apply to foreigners in the country, have drawn criticism from human rights activists, businesspeople and students who have warned of the risks posed to the LGBT community and to religious minorities. Opponents also said the rules threatened the global reputation that Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, has built for itself as a tolerant and largely secular nation. In 2019, the government tried to push through a similar bill, but President Joko Widodo shelved it after tens of thousands of young people protested in the streets, arguing the law threatened their civil liberties. In recent months, lawmakers involved in drafting a new penal code have consulted with several human rights groups and added what they called safeguards to various contentious articles. Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, Indonesia’s deputy minister for law and human rights, said the government had tried to accommodate as many parties as possible, but acknowledged the overhaul would not satisfy everyone.

If there are citizens who feel their constitutional rights have been violated, the door to the constitutional court is wide open for that, Mr Edward told reporters last month. Several factors contributed to the law’s revival, including a concerted effort by outspoken Islamic officials who pushed for changes in public policy ahead of the next presidential election in 2024. Mr. Joko, who is considered as a lay leader, is not eligible for re-election. But the tension between religious and secular voters is a recurring problem in Indonesian politics. Aspiring politicians are often careful not to criticize religious groups and hurt their chances at the polls. The bill was unanimously approved in parliament on Tuesday. The push for the overhaul has been backed by Vice President Maruf Amin, an Islamic cleric and former chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the country’s top body for Islamic scholars, according to two people familiar with his thinking who have spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release details of private conversations. Mr Maruf had previously called for tough regulation of gay sexual activity. What we consider before using anonymous sources.Do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source. Indonesian officials say upgrading the existing penal code, which dates back to 1918 when Indonesia was a Dutch colony, was long overdue. Among the series of new laws, penalties for consensual sex outside marriage have drawn the most criticism. Under the new law, unmarried couples who live together as husband and wife could be jailed for six months or face a maximum fine of 10 million rupees ($710). In a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce in Jakarta on Tuesday, Sung Kim, the US ambassador to Indonesia, warned that morality clauses attempting to regulate what happens in a household between consenting adults can have a negative impact on the investment climate in Indonesia. Criminalizing individuals’ personal decisions could also influence a company’s decision to invest in Indonesia, Kim said.

The code states that authorities would recognize any living law in Indonesia, which could be interpreted to include the hundreds of Sharia, or Islamic, regulations that are imposed at the local level in predominantly rural areas. It expands the blasphemy law from one provision to six, declaring for the first time that apostasy anyone who persuades someone to be an unbeliever can be charged with a criminal offence. Andreas Harsono, Indonesian researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the laws would give police more opportunities to extort bribes and politicians more excuses to target their political opponents. The danger of oppressive laws is not that they are widely enforced, no they won’t be, it’s that they provide a means of selective enforcement, Andreas said. Willy Aditya, a lawmaker from the leftist NasDem party, dismissed claims that Indonesia was becoming an Islamic country, but said the new law was drafted based on emotion, not research. The law shows that officials have failed to differentiate between public and private affairs, he said, which is the most basic thing in a democracy. Mukta Suhartono contributed report.

