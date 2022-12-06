BIM COO steps down as President of Turkish Food Retailers Association

Galip Ayka, COO of discounter BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS, has resigned as chairman of Trkiye Food Retailers Association, following recent comments about high inflation rates in the country.

According to reports, at a conference in Istanbul last week, Ayka hit back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent comments that grocers were raising the price of goods despite generally flat costs, fueling runaway inflation on the market. market.

Not behind price increases

We are not the source of the price increases we see on the labels, Ayka was quoted by Bloomberg as told. Just as exchange offices are not the reason for the increase in exchange rates, and gas stations are not the reason for the increase in fuel prices.

He added that profit margins for retailers in Trkiye are between 0% and 4%, with many retailers making losses. He also suggested that more needs to be done to reduce reliance on supply from international markets.

In November, food price inflation in Trkiye reached 102%, according to recent reports.

Following his remarks, Ayka was allegedly targeted on social media by a prominent member of the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party, as well as a nationalist gang leader.

At the end of last year, BIM Birlesik Magazalar operated 10,489 stores in Trkiye as well as in Morocco and Egypt. It opened 1,081 stores in Trkiye last year.

