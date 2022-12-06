His power assured at home, the Chinese Xi Jinping launches a charm offensive abroad

BEIJING Now that he has consolidated his power at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping is stepping onto the world stage to strengthen his relationship with the United States and other countries.

In total, Xi has met with more than 25 heads of state, including President Joe Biden, since Oct. 31, according to a CNBC tally of official readings on the Chinese Foreign Ministry English website.

More recently, Xi received the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Beijing on Thursday. This followed a visit in early November by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the first Western leader to do so since before the coronavirus pandemic.

In October, Xi oversaw a leadership reshuffle of the ruling Chinese Communist Party that held top positions with his loyalists and paved the way for him to secure an unprecedented third term as president. In a speech to the party congress, Xi said the party has safeguarded China’s dignity in the face of international changes and warned of dangerous storms ahead.

Xi had spent the entire pandemic in China until September, when he paid a state visit to Kazakhstan and then traveled to Uzbekistan for a regional summit where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi is increasingly coming out and engaging more with the international community, said Michael Cunningham, a researcher at the Heritage Foundations Asian Studies Center who focuses on China politics. It will be a challenge for the United States

Cunningham said US efforts to build coalitions abroad have been aided by Xi’s absence from the international stage for most of the past three years.

The meetings come after the Russian-Ukrainian war and Covid travel restrictions have separated Beijing and the West. US-China relations were further strained last summer when House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its territory.

Many of Xi’s bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the one with Biden, took place on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali last month.

He met with leaders from advanced industrial democracies for the first time since the pandemic began and amid strained relations between China and the West, Eurasia Group analysts said in a November 18 report. Most of Xi’s meetings fueled a positive outlook for stabilizing relations.

At a moment during the G-20 summit that drew global attention, Xi was filmed berating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for alleged leaks to the media following a casual conversation they had had the day before. The two leaders did not have an official bilateral meeting.

Xi’s November 14 bilateral meeting with Biden, their first in person since the US president took office in January 2021, marked a pause in this year’s downward spiral of relations between the world’s two largest economies. The following week, the countries’ military leaders met for the first time since Pelosis’ controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

The high-stakes Xi-Biden meeting signaled to some in China that relations with the United States align more closely with vague terminology that Beijing often uses, such as mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

For China, the wording carries symbolic symbolism, i.e. equality, said Shen Yamei, deputy director and associate researcher in the American studies department of the state-backed think tank China Institute of International Studies. We must manage our relations as equals, with mutual respect and in win-win cooperation, rather than, as the United States has said, the United States dealing with others from a position of strength. It is not equal.

Shen said China and the United States can work together more easily on issues such as climate change, public health and macroeconomic coordination. She said it will be a bit difficult on issues more related to traditional security issues, like our understanding of the Ukraine crisis and how to work. [it] out.

The important thing is that we [keep] in mind the responsibility of a great country to the world in cooperating with each other, she said.

The Biden administration has branded China a competitor, while strengthening US ties with other countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Italy have met with Xi and Biden in recent weeks, based on government announcements.

Right now, the political environment in China is different, Cunningham said. Xi is trying to get relations back on track so that conditions are positive for China.

According to China’s view, the right path and positive conditions are those where the most powerful countries in the world, the United States, Western Europe and some countries in East Asia, do not oppose actively in the rise of China as a world power, he said. This was the path we were largely on before 2018, when trade tensions between the United States and China really boiled over.