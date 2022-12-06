Caution to prevent 2023 crises from triggering social problems: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on ministers to be cautious and vigilant in the face of fluctuating economic conditions in 2023 to avoid economic or food crises in that year being the cause. of social problems. “As for the economic conditions in 2023, we must, once again, remain cautious and vigilant, in particular in the face of the (possible) financial crisis, the drop in exports – which is a probability – and the food crisis. We have to be careful because these issues can cause social and political issues,” the president said at the State Palace here on Tuesday. Jokowi previously chaired an executive meeting to deliberate on the economic outlook in 2023, policies for managing COVID-19 and measures to mitigate food and energy crises. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, ministers and heads of national institutions attended the meeting. He urged ministers and government officials to consider food stocks and not to miscalculate when adopting any policy. “(We must not miscalculate) to avoid failures in preparing reserves that will eventually run out. If traders are aware of this, the price of rice will increase. Supply and demand will reflect the situation,” he said. Related news: Watch out for food, energy and financial crises in 2023: Minister The President also urged government officials to step up their collaboration to ensure residents do not miss any aspect of their daily lives. “The key is collaboration between ministers and institutions. Don’t be selfish. Consolidate your data, your policies and their implementation,” Jokowi stressed. Ministries, institutions and regional authorities need to be aware of their expenditure and focus on controlling it. “(This is) especially those related to public spending. The state budget, regional budgets and public enterprise spending must be controlled to support public consumption,” the president noted. He also pointed out that policies to prioritize domestic products in ministries and government institutions are non-negotiable. Jokowi then encouraged ministries and institutions to follow the example of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing by starting spending from the beginning of the year. “At the start of a new year, the Ministry of Works and Public Housing generally leads (spending), and I ask other ministries to do the same. year while controlling spending in detailed ways,” noted the President. Related news: Financial services industry must be proactive in crisis management: OJK

