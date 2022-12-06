Chemistry between PM Modi and all-party video opposition leaders meet India’s G20 Presidency Kharge Sitaram Yechury Mamata





Image source: ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 all-party meeting in New Delhi India’s G20 Presidency: The Center held a multi-stakeholder meeting on Monday to discuss aspects of India’s G20 Presidency, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting saw the active participation of opposition leaders including CMs, party leaders, as well as other leaders. Although the meeting discussed various aspects of India’s G20 Presidency, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chemistry with opposition leaders. In a video shared by ANI, Prime Minister Modi was seen shaking hands, chatting, smiling and interacting with opposition leaders regardless of party. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the whole nation and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the world. The Prime Minister also pointed out that there is today a global curiosity and attraction towards India, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a matter of pride for India to hold the G-20 Presidency and asked Modi to use this opportunity for the benefit of the country and help to dissuade China from conducting border incursions and correcting the trade imbalance with it. Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and left-wing Dr Raja, have noted that India is taking the presidency on a rotational basis and said this should not be projected as an achievement of the government, sources said. ‘opposition. Official sources noted that the prime minister said at the meeting that India’s G-20 chairmanship does not belong to any individual but to the whole country. In a statement on the Prime Minister’s speech at the meeting, the Foreign Office quoted Modi as saying that there is global curiosity and attraction to India today which further increases the potential of the occasion. He stressed the importance of teamwork and asked for the cooperation of all leaders in organizing various G-20 events, he added. Modi pointed out that chairing the G-20, a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies, would help showcase parts of India beyond the big conventional metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various parts of the country, said he declared. Noting that a large number of visitors would come to India during the year-long events, Modi pointed to the potential for promoting tourism and boosting local economies of venues where G-20 meetings would be held. The Prime Minister had also stressed the significance of the event at a BJP meeting earlier in the day, saying every citizen should be proud of the development. READ ALSO |Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi blows flying kisses to people chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ atop BJP office | LOOK READ ALSO |PM Modi to inaugurate new Goa airport, other plans on Dec 11: CM Sawant latest news from india

