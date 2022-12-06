What Republicans say about Trump wanting to end the Constitution





The Deseret News contacted members of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation on Monday about former President Donald Trump suggesting the termination of the Constitution to void the 2020 election.

Here is what they say:

Senator Mitt Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday: The Republican Party has long been the party of the Constitution. So when President Trump says he wants to suspend the Constitution, he goes from MAGA to RINO.

Sen. Mike Lees’ office pointed to a tweet on the senator’s personal account: The Constitution isn’t only needed on a good day; it is even more important in times of crisis.

Rep. Chris Stewart sent a brief statement: No individual president or other has authority over the Constitution.

On Saturday, Trump again demanded that the 2020 election be canceled or rerun in the wake of a Friday night report on internal deliberations by Twitter employees over the company’s decision in 2020 to block links to an article by the New York Post which described emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Bidens, according to The New York Times.

Trump has falsely claimed for the past two years that the 2020 election was stolen.

Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? he wrote in a post Saturday on his social network, Truth Social. Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

Rep. Blake Moore said in a statement: I do not support the former president’s statement about his grievances regarding the 2020 election, particularly his comment suggesting the Constitution should be terminated. It’s absurd. I have been consistent in my view on the 2020 election.

Moore added that he remains focused on the future and what he can control when the current Congress ends.

Rep. Burgess Owens said in a statement: Our Founding Fathers established the three most powerful words in human history, and we the people must always fight to preserve our Constitution and the freedoms it enshrines. offer.

On Monday, Trump accused the fake news of misinterpreting his statement.

Fake news is trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams. What I said was that in the event of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION, as was proven irrefutably in the 2020 Presidential Election, action must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE FALSE . Only FOOLS would disagree with this and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA! Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier Monday, the Romneys office did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s statement about the Constitution, but did reference what the senator said last week about the former president. having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

There is no bottom to the extent to which he is prepared to degrade, and the country for that matter, Romney said last week.

I voted twice to remove him from office, I don’t think he should be president of the United States. I don’t think he should be our party’s candidate in 2024. And I certainly don’t want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle.

It’s a question of character, Romney added.

