Indonesia’s new penal code paves the way for the punishment of LGBTQ people





(December 6): Indonesia’s recently enacted penal code poses a new threat to LGBTQ people in the country, already one of the least tolerantplaces in the world. The bill prohibits extramarital sex, including in extramarital relationships and between unmarried people who live together. Same-sex relationships are not legally recognized in Indonesia. By definition, any sexual activity between two people of the same sex is extramarital and, henceforth, illegal. Indonesia does not recognize same-sex marriage, which means articles about adultery and cohabitation could be used against LGBTQ couples, said Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch. Say a parent or spouse reports an individual to the police, it will be a court case. The new penal code will come into full effect three years after it is signed by President Joko Widodo, which he is expected to do within 30 days. These provisions will make LGBTI Indonesians, even more second-class citizens, even more invisible, said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia. Indonesia is one of the most unfriendly places in the world for LGBTQ people, according to a 2019 Pew Research report, which found that only 9% of Indonesians say homosexuality should be accepted in society, smaller proportion in Asia. The country does not protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination, and police have used anti-pornography laws to raid places frequented by gay or transgender communities. Homophobic attacks are common. Growing animosity towards the LGBTQ community sets Indonesia apart from other major economies in Asia. India’s Supreme Court will consider legal recognition of same-sex marriage early next year, and Thailand will move towards expanded rights for LGBTQ families. Singapore recently repealed the colonial-era ban on sex between men, but still maintains the definition of marriage between a man and a woman.

