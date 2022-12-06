Pence and other leading Republicans react to Trump’s call to end the Constitution





On Monday, top Republicans pushed back against former President Donald Trump’s apparent call to end the Constitution over unproven allegations of massive and widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

I must tell you that I believe that everyone who holds public office, everyone who aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States, said the former vice president Mike Pence on South Carolina radio. station on Monday.

Pence noted that all federal officials take an oath to respect and uphold the Constitution, and he added that he believes he has kept that oath throughout his four years as Trumps No. 2, even though Trump, 76 years, pushed him to reject the results of the 2020 elections.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.), the second highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, also weighed in on Trump’s weekend comment on Monday, telling reporters he couldn’t be more disagreeing with the former president and calling Trump’s statement a golden opportunity. for the 2024 GOP presidential challengers.

Of course, I don’t agree with that. I swear to respect the Constitution, and it is a fundamental principle, it is the principle, the foundation of our country. So I couldn’t disagree more, Thune said, according to Hill.

Senior Republican officials have slammed former President Donald Trump’s calls to end the Constitution over his unproven allegations of voter fraud.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

If you are one of these other interested persons [in] racing this year is definitely an opportunity to create some contrast, Thune continued, adding, I don’t understand what the theory could [be] behind this particular campaign strategy, but he’s going to say what he’s going to say. I don’t think anyone is going to control this, but I think if you’re one of the other candidates, it’s a golden opportunity.

Recently re-elected Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who defeated a Trump-backed Republican opponent, called Trump’s comments on Sunday an affront to our Republic.

Suggesting the termination of our Constitution is not only a betrayal of our oath of office, it is an affront to our Republic, she wrote on Twitter.

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential bid last month, made the bizarre comment in response to Friday’s revelations that Twitter employees were in some cases deleting posts that angered Democratic officials and that a small group of executives at the social media company made the decision to remove The Posts October 2020 exhibit on Hunter Bidens’ infamous laptop.

So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party throw you the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare yourself the LEGAL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! Trump wrote in a Truth Social article on Saturday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said anyone aspiring to office should pledge to “support and defend the Constitution”. Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

The former president claimed on Monday that he does not want to end the Constitution, calling such reports disinformation and lies.

The fake news is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams. What I said was that in the event of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION, as was proven irrefutably in the 2020 Presidential Election, action must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE FALSE . Only FOOLS would disagree with this and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA! Trump wrote Monday in an article in Truth Social.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/05/pence-other-top-republicans-react-to-trumps-call-to-terminate-the-constitution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos