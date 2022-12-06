Qatar backs Erdogan with billions as Turkey plots invasion of Syrian Kurdistan





Dr. Kamal Sido

Society of Threatened Peoples The gas emirate funds Islamist violence across the Middle East The Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) fears that Turkey Planning another large-scale invasion in northern Syria. Since the Islamist emirate recently transferred billions of dollars to Turkey, this scenario has become more likely: in the past few days, the Turkish leader has made clear what he expects from the invasion. It plans to drive millions out of northern Syria and rid the region of Kurds, STP Middle East consultant Dr. Kamal Sido pointed out. Qatar would have provided Turkey with at least 10 billion US dollars a sum that would allow the country to send many Islamist fighters to war. Many of them are already present in the region and are terrorizing the local population on orders from NATO member Turkey. Turkey has been attacking northern Syria with artillery and airstrikes for several weeks now. In a television interview, the Turkish president claimed that the northeastern region of Syria was not suitable for the Kurdish way of life because it is a desert. The Turkish leader seems to think he can decide where and where certain population groups should live. Of course, he didn’t mention that Kurds have lived in the area for centuries, Sido explained. Now Erdogan is trying to get support wherever he can from NATO and even Russia. Apparently, he has already conquered Qatar for his Islamist imperialist ambitions. The small country of Qatar, which has just announced a huge gas contract with the Federal Republic of Germany, seems to have sufficient funds to provide support. The World Cup host nation funds Sunni Islamists across the Middle East and also enjoys good relations with Erdogan, who is himself a Sunni Islamist. He is under political pressure in his own country and he fears losing the elections next year. The invasion is part of his election campaign. By carrying out ethnic and religious cleansing, it can also provoke a new wave of refugees with which it can blackmail Europe. Erdogan should be seen as the political representative of a radical interpretation of Sunni Islam similar to the mullahs in Iran, who control radical Shia forces. However, due to contacts with NATO, the Sunnis led by Turkey and Qatar and Turkey have a better starting position. Without the agreement of NATO, Russia and Iran, Erdogan would not dare to launch another invasion, Sido said. However, as even the German federal government has expressed its understanding for Turkey’s security interests, it should soon have sufficient support. As soon as it does, the next invasion will begin. Dr. Kamal Sido, a prominent Syrian Kurdish intellectual. Adviser Ethnic, religious, linguistic minorities and Nationalities. He is a consultant for the Middle East of the German Society for Threatened Peoples (PLS).

