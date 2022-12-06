NOTICE: Attention, Pakistan! ‘Vendmiaire’ is approaching





In my opinion, it becomes inevitable that Vendmiaire approaches in Pakistan. Let me explain.

On 13 Vendmiaire, i.e. 5 October 1795, a “puff of grapeshot” from the troops of General Napoleon Bonaparte dispersed the Parisian crowd of 30,000 men marching on the National Convention.

A similar situation seems to be developing in Pakistan.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who came to power in August 2018 – and was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April this year – appears desperate to become prime minister again. He has organized rally after rally, and the recent by-elections in Pakistan, in which his party, the PTI, won a resounding victory, makes it seem very likely that if national elections are held now, his party will sweep the polls and he will return back to power.

Therefore, he demanded early elections and exerted all kinds of pressure, including organizing massive demonstrations.

But, for this very reason, the ruling coalition of the PDM – composed mainly of the two other major parties, the PMLN and the PPP – refuses to organize early elections and is determined to postpone the elections until the current quinquennium. National council. The Assembly expires in August next year (elections must be held under the Pakistani Constitution within 60 days, i.e. by October 2023).

Much of the Pakistani public seems to believe Imran Khan’s claim that outside forces (read, America) ousted his government and, by conspiracy, a foreign-backed government was imposed in Pakistan . They also consider Imran Khan to be honest, while the PMLN and PPP leaders are seen as corrupt. Consequently, huge crowds often gather at Imran Khan’s rallies, and he probably began to believe that pressure from these crowds will force the current government to cave in and announce a snap election. As a result, this pressure will increase in the coming days.

Imran Khan also attacked many Pakistani army generals, especially former army chief Gen Bajwa and the ISI, and this was not well received by the army.

Maybe Imran Khan thinks it’s the army that supports the current government, and he can bully the Pakistani army with his mob. What he forgets is that power comes from the barrel of a gun, as was demonstrated at Vendmiaire in 1795.

When he orders his mobs to march on Parliament or tries to bring Pakistan to a standstill (which his movement seems to be heading towards), the smell of grapeshot will surely be used to deal with the situation.

Justice Markandey Katju retired from the Supreme Court in 2011.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of THE WEEK.

