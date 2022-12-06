Senate Republicans take on Trump over Constitution suspension debate





I just think in the end he won’t end up running ’cause [of] the ballot, said retired Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). The trend line is not positive.

Trump on Saturday falsely cited massive fraud in his 2020 loss before calling for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution in order to reinstate him as president or hold new elections. . That comment, Portman said, makes no sense.

Many election officials, including Trump’s former attorney general, have claimed that no voter fraud occurred on a large enough scale to affect Bidens’ victory over Trump. And spending another year advocating in 2020 is too much for some party leaders.

I am at a loss for words. We need to move on, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an adviser to McConnell, of the former president’s constitutional suspension posts. Cornyn added that the prospect of Trump winning the nomination is increasingly unlikely, given statements like that.

While few Republicans spoke publicly before returning to Washington on Monday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.) of course said I disagreed with that when told asked about Trump’s comments. The No. 2 Senate Republican wouldn’t say if he would support Trump if the former president wins the GOP nomination in 2024 and says he just won’t go there at this point, that’s a long way off .

But Thune predicted that Trump’s remarks would fuel the ambitions of Republicans to face the former president in a 2024 primary: It’s just one of those intuitively obvious things, if a candidate for office has a sort of fundamental principle, are you going to support the Constitution? said Coin. For him, it’s not that unusual. But it will be grist and plenty of fodder for those looking to get into this race.

Trump could face competition from DeSantis and a handful of Republican senators for the nomination. Rather than actively opposing his candidacy, many GOP members are betting he will fall flat this time around after winning the Republican nomination twice.

Some said the parties’ lackluster midterm results speak for themselves.

The facts of the 2022 election are simply indisputable. The ultra, pro-Trump, Trump-picked, based on loyalty to Trump? Those candidates have underperformed grossly, said retired Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who voted to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial. It’s pretty clear that he’s become a toxic force and that’s going to diminish his influence a lot.

His Constitution suspension posts on his Truth Social platform mark the second time in two weeks that Trump has drawn criticism from within the GOP, after having dinner last month with anti-Semitic rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. That meeting led Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to predict that anyone who organizes meetings with people who use their profiles to spread bigotry is very unlikely to be elected president of the United States. United.

The encounter with Ye and Fuentes, Trump’s publications on the Constitution, and the hangover from his role nominating multiple losing candidates have all Republicans reconsidering Trump’s viability. And some of the party senators have been there since the beginning.

I wish Republicans won elections again unlike how this guy made sure my party could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2018 and 2020 and again in 2022, the senator said Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who is leaving Congress next month to become president of the University of Florida.

Sasse voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial in 2021 and has frequently criticized former presidents. He is now saying that my party members have to decide: do they want to keep giving oxygen to someone who is trying to sell tickets for his own circus, or do they want to be a constitutional party with a clear program .

Many who will serve beyond January were more reserved but have clearly broken with Trump. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said the substance of Trump’s proposal is pretty simple, it’s unconstitutional. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.), another McConnell adviser, called Trump’s comments ridiculous and said they sounded like a crazy little talk to me. And incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said there was no emergency clause for not following the Constitution.

McConnell declined to answer questions about Trump’s postings on a constitutional suspension, saying he would address it Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Trump attempted to backtrack on his desire to suspend the Constitution on Monday, posting that Fake News was actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. Yet he followed up that comment with another suggestion that he would in fact be open to a suspension, suggesting there would be no time limit on holding a new presidential election.

And while no one is defending Trump’s idea of ​​ending the Constitution, many saw value in his rants about Twitter’s decision to suppress reports of Hunter Bidens’ personal computer files during the 2020 election. Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) said what Trump said was wrong, but what happened on Twitter was wrong.

One of the reasons the Twitter story is so important is that it shows a direct threat to the First Amendment, said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). The First Amendment, or any part of the Constitution, should never be suspended.

But only a few focused on Twitter missteps, contrary to Trump’s comments. Former Vice President Mike Pence responded to Trump, albeit indirectly, by saying that everyone who aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the United States Constitution.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and just won reelection, said late Sunday that suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not just a betrayal of our oath. automatically, it is an affront to our Republic. And Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.) said anyone who wants to lead our country must pledge to protect the Constitution.

