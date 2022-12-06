Politics
Indonesia’s $20 billion partnership for energy transition takes shape – The Diplomat
Pacific silver | Economy | South East Asia
The Just Energy Transition Partnership has set out a roadmap to net zero, but many details are still only vaguely sketched out.
In the weeks leading up to this year’s G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia signaled that it was ready to move away from coal if the international community was willing to step up its financing and other forms of support. At the summit, President Joko Widodo then unveiled the Just Energy Transition Partnership, a $20 billion program meant to accelerate Indonesia’s clean energy transition. The program is funded and run by the United States, Japan, and various European countries.
As indicated in a Statement from the White House the program aims to mobilize an initial public and private financing of $20 billion over a period of three to five years, using a combination of grants, concessional loans, loans at market rates, guarantees and private investments . $10 billion will come from public sector pledges and the program involves a commitment to work to mobilize and facilitate $10 billion of private investment. The funds will be used to retire coal plants sooner and invest in renewable energy projects, to peak emissions in 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
$20 billion is a significant sum and a good starting point. The announcement presents some key figures and establishes basic objectives and a timetable. This shows that developed countries are ready to scale up and accelerate Indonesia’s clean energy transition. But many questions still need to be resolved before this translates from a resounding announcement into concrete policy results. One of the main unknowns is how the financing and investment will be structured. Will it be primarily state or market driven, and how will the risk be allocated between the public and private sectors?
The statement suggests it will be a 50/50 split between private investment and public sector pledges, but the wording of the private sector pledge is vague. The exact balance is something they are obviously still working on. This is quite important because the state and the market are often governed by different logics and incentive structures. The Indonesian state may think it’s time to turn to clean energy, but if private companies don’t find the program attractive or profitable enough, they might just not show up. This has been a problem for Indonesia in the past.
Private investment in renewable energy has struggled in recent years due to regulatory confusion and other financial and administrative bottlenecks. High levels of uncertainty may cause investors to demand higher rates of return or government guarantees to compensate for this high risk. When mismanaged, it effectively transfers the risk of private investment to the state.
One could argue that this is an acceptable compromise, especially in emerging markets. If the state has not absorbed some of the risk involved, there may not be any private investment. On the other hand, if the pendulum swings too far the other way, you could end up with the government assuming all the risk and saddled with billions in market rate debt owed to the private sector and denominated in foreign currencies. foreign. It could be worse than no investment at all.
New renewable energy legislation is in the works, and it could resolve some of this uncertainty, particularly around supply and pricing. But that’s not expected yet, and the Indonesian energy sector has never been particularly market-oriented, so we don’t know how investors will react. The most likely outcome is a hybrid approach where a mix of market and non-market tools are used depending on the situation, the actors and the objective.
The Asian Development Bank, as part of a larger $20 billion package, is developing an Indonesia-friendly energy transition facility that will likely offer concessional PLN financing to power utilities to build power projects. ‘renewable energy. In exchange, PLN will have to decommission some of its coal-fired power plants ahead of schedule. It’s not something a private investor would be interested in doing, and little effort has been made to portray it as such or appeal to market logic. But it is a realistic way to induce the early closure of some of PLN’s coal capacity and kick-start clean energy investment.
If coupled with a comprehensive renewable energy law containing an effective mix of incentives, transparent and consistent design, and strong political support, it could go a long way in accelerating the adoption of renewable energy in Indonesia, with the private sector playing an important role. That’s a big if, because of the barriers involved. But finding a workable balance between public and private investment, including ensuring that the risk allocated to the state is not so unbalanced that it undermines the whole project, would mean there is a good chance that this $20 billion fund is more than just good communication.
