Chinese leader stresses unity at Jiang Zemins funeral

Chinese leader Xi Jinping praised the late former President Jiang Zemin on Tuesday in a show of unity among the ruling elite just over a week after protests in the nationwide have challenged Beijing’s authority.

Despite its atheism, the ruling Chinese Communist Party dismisses its fallen leaders with quasi-religious solemnity, and its ceremony to commemorate Mr. Jiang, who died Wednesday at 96, was no exception. Mr. Xi delivered a 51 minutes eulogy for Mr. Jiang which was full of praise while avoiding allusions to personal and political differences between the two leaders.

We love and esteem Comrade Jiang Zemin and cherish the memory of Comrade Jiang Zemin, for he devoted his heart, soul and energies all his life to the Chinese people, Mr Xi said at a memorial ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The event was attended by thousands of officials, soldiers and dignitaries, who were seated in the audience, wearing masks. Even as the party sought to show solidarity within its ranks, the masks were a visual reminder of the coronavirus pandemic controls that have prompted protests across China.