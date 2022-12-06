Politics
Chinese leader stresses unity at Jiang Zemins funeral
Chinese leader Xi Jinping praised the late former President Jiang Zemin on Tuesday in a show of unity among the ruling elite just over a week after protests in the nationwide have challenged Beijing’s authority.
Despite its atheism, the ruling Chinese Communist Party dismisses its fallen leaders with quasi-religious solemnity, and its ceremony to commemorate Mr. Jiang, who died Wednesday at 96, was no exception. Mr. Xi delivered a 51 minutes eulogy for Mr. Jiang which was full of praise while avoiding allusions to personal and political differences between the two leaders.
We love and esteem Comrade Jiang Zemin and cherish the memory of Comrade Jiang Zemin, for he devoted his heart, soul and energies all his life to the Chinese people, Mr Xi said at a memorial ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The event was attended by thousands of officials, soldiers and dignitaries, who were seated in the audience, wearing masks. Even as the party sought to show solidarity within its ranks, the masks were a visual reminder of the coronavirus pandemic controls that have prompted protests across China.
Protests against China’s unusually strict zero Covid lockdown policy erupted across the country in late November, at times devolving into calls for Mr Xi and the party to step down. The Chinese government has started easing some of the pandemic measures that have stoked public anger, even as coronavirus infections continue to rise. beijing said Tuesday that it would no longer require residents to show negative Covid test results to enter supermarkets, malls, the city’s main airport and other public places.
The protests have been the widest and boldest in China since 1989, and above all an affront to Mr. Xi, who has tightened the party’s grip on society and gone to great lengths to stifle dissent during of his first decade in power.
At this delicate time, Mr. Jiang’s funeral events also gave Mr. Xi a chance to pressure the leadership and the country to rally behind him, Chinese political analysts said.
Many rituals to mark the death of ancient Chinese rulers are prescribed in the rules developed over decades to mark the passing of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and other party titans.
But the tributes paid to Mr. Jiang were in some ways similar to those of Deng, one of Communist China’s founding revolutionaries and a far more important figure in Chinese history, said Deng Yuwen, a former editor-in-chief of ‘a newspaper of the Communist Party which lives now. in the USA. Mr. Xi’s eulogy on Tuesday was about as long as the eulogy Mr. Jiang gave for Deng Xiaoping when he died in 1997.
Understanding the protests in China
With Jiang’s passing, it was obvious he would receive high honors, but I guess the level of it came as a surprise to many people, Deng said in a phone interview. In a sense, it also suggests that outsiders who take to the streets will not have the opportunity to split the party leadership.
Mr. Jiang’s mourning also implicitly signaled the end of an era in Chinese politics in which he and other party elders remained, even in retirement, powerful backroom players.
After Mr. Jiang relinquished his last major post, that of the party’s military chairman, in 2004, his proteges continued his influence on politics. Sometimes called the Shanghai Gang after Mr. Jiang’s longtime base, they coerced his successor Hu Jintao and helped Mr. Xi become Mr. Hu’s successor, according to numerous experts and insiders.
But Mr. Jiang’s influence has waned over the past decade, and after Mr. Hu’s retirement in 2012, he too retained little influence. At a party congress in October, Mr. Xi swept aside Mr. Hu’s last proteges, including Premier Li Keqiang, and installed a new senior leadership entirely dominated by his own loyalists.
Jiang Zemin’s passing means that this old-man policy is completely over, Deng said. It was over before today, but his passing is an even more powerful symbol of that.
The carefully planned rituals began as soon as state media announced Mr. Jiang’s death last week. Xinhua, the main official news agency, paid a glowing tribute to Mr. Jiang. Chinese news sites and major newspapers have changed their color to a gloomy monochrome. In Shanghai, where Mr. Jiang died, a motorcade escorted his body to an airport, where it was flown to Beijing.
Since then, party newspapers have published tributes to Mr. Jiang. They highlighted his role in strengthening the party after pro-democracy protests crushed by the military in Tiananmen Square in 1989. They praised Mr. Jiang for pushing forward market-oriented reforms in China and have accelerated the modernization of the army.
The mourning culminated on Monday with a funeral attended by leaders and Mr. Jiang’s family. Chinese state television showed Mr. Xi and other retired officials walking in a slow, respectful circle around Mr. Jiang’s open coffin, offering their condolences to Mr. Jiang’s widow, Wang Yeping, and bowing three times before his body.
Mr. Hu, the retired leader, also walked around the coffin, accompanied by an assistant who supported him. At the party congress in October, Mr. Hu was abruptly escorted off stage, an exit that sparked wild speculation that Mr. Xi was purging the former leader in a dramatic display of his power. (Chinese state media later reported that Mr. Hu was unwell.)
Later Monday, soldiers and carefully controlled crowds dressed in black lined the boulevard on which the hearse carrying Mr. Jiang’s body traveled to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing.
For many Chinese people, the sadness of Mr. Jiang’s death was sincere.
Mr. Jiang has at times been a hardline leader, particularly when he launched a 1999 crackdown on Falun Gong, a spiritual movement the party saw as a threat to its power. But he is best remembered by many in China, especially entrepreneurs and liberal intellectuals, for advancing market changes, securing China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, and tolerating more open debate about the political change than is possible today.
In his appreciation of reform and openness, his determination to keep up with the times, his well-honed political skills and tactics, his respect for the trend towards greater social diversity and the way he brought all of these together he surpassed his predecessors, said Xiao Gongqin, a Shanghai historian who remembers meeting Mr. Jiang in 1987.
Mr. Xi, in his eulogy, sought to praise Mr. Jiang’s achievements without letting them undermine his own record.
Party leaders recall that in 1989, student protesters mourned the sudden death of Hu Yaobang, an ousted party general secretary, who protesters said had been treated unfairly by Deng Xiaoping and other elders.
Mr. Xi seemed determined to leave no suspicion that he had disrespected Mr. Jiang, but he also cast Mr. Jiang as a precursor to many of Mr. Xi’s policies aimed at strengthening China against the external and internal threats.
In the early 1990s, global socialism suffered serious setbacks and some Western countries imposed so-called sanctions on China, Xi said. Mr. Jiang, he said, has succeeded in stabilizing the economy while strengthening ideological discipline and resolutely upholding our country’s independence, dignity, security and stability.
Xi also praised Jiang for stepping down from his last major post in 2004 after 15 years as a central leader, saying the move showed the late president’s wise foresight.
But Mr. Xi, 69, seems unlikely to follow Mr. Jiang’s lead. After a decade in power, he has begun a third five-year term as party leader and likely has no successor waiting behind the scenes, implying he could stay on for at least another decade.
Joy Dong contributed report.
