President Joko Widodo asks ministers to anticipate extreme weather events





Jokowi called for the anticipation and mitigation of the management of Covid-19 to continue. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has asked ministers to anticipate disasters that may arise due to extreme weather conditions at the end of 2022. “As 2022 comes to an end entering 2023, there are several things I would like to convey. First, anticipating extreme weather and road safety disasters so that everyone pays attention to them,” President Joko said on Tuesday. Widodo at the State Palace in Jakarta. (6/12/2022). President Joko Widodo transmitted it in Introduction to the plenary session with on the agenda (1) Estimate of economic conditions in 2023, (2) Evaluation of the management of Covid-19 and (3) Anticipation of the food and energy crisis in which Vice-President Ma’ruf participated Amin, Onward Indonesia cabinet ministers and a number of heads of high state institutions. “Maximizing weather information from BMKG as an early warning and also disaster mitigation in all disaster-prone areas should be considered,” the president said. President Jokowi called on ministers to ensure that the state is truly present when disaster strikes. “Provide immediate humanitarian aid and immediately begin reconstruction of buildings affected by earthquakes or other disasters,” the president said. Apart from disasters, President Jokowi also requested that anticipation and mitigation in the management of Covid-19 continue. “Even though I see that there has been a significant drop, because on December 5 yesterday, after going to 6,000 (cases) and even 7,000 (cases), as of December 5 yesterday, I saw that the cases dailies were already at 2234,” the president added. President Jokowi also requested that the acceleration of the “booster” vaccination be further mobilized so that the immunity of our people is better. Data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) shows that there were 3,318 natural disasters that occurred across Indonesia from the start of the year to December 4, 2022. The most frequent natural disasters were floods, with a total of 1,420 incidents, followed by 989 extreme weather events, 608 landslides and 250 forest and ground fires (karhutla) during the same period. There were also 25 earthquakes, 22 tidal waves/abrasion and 4 droughts. The provinces that experienced the most natural disasters during this period are in West Java, namely 775 incidents. Next come Central Java and East Java with 457 and 380 incidents respectively. The entire disaster caused the displacement of more than 5.7 million people, 563 people died, 8,694 people were injured and 43 people are missing. The disaster also damaged 72,218 homes and 1,732 public facilities. Meanwhile, as of December 5, 2022, there were 2,234 additional cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid cases in Indonesia since March 2020 to 6,682,437 cases. A total of 48,140 of them are active cases. The government also reported 5,033 recovered cases, bringing the total recovered cases of Covid-19 to 6,474,271 cases. In addition, no less than 48 Covid-19 patients are believed to have died in the past 24 hours. Thus, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 is 160,026 cases. source: Between

