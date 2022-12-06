Is Boris Johnson really the emissary blockchain needs right now?

With FTX in tatters, bitcoin on hold, and the whole foundation of crypto finance in doubt, blockchain technology was in dire need of an image boost. What distributed ledger technology needed, Singapore decided, was the rhetorical skills of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to restore its battered image, and here he is at a glittering blockchain industry gathering. in a five-star hotel last week.

Blockchain in particular and innovation in general, Johnson explained, are always scary at first. Humanity has been paranoid about it ever since the Titan Prometheus gave us the first flame, he said, blending classic reference with technological detail.

Johnson was giving the keynote address for the International Blockchain Advances Symposium to about 80 crypto enthusiasts who had braved Singapore’s tropical thunderstorms to hear his insights. It seemed a fitting venue for the event the same week Singaporean public fund Temasek came under scrutiny for investing $275 million in collapsed crypto exchange FTX after eight months of failed due diligence. not having reported major concerns. Clearly there has never been enough paranoia or fear, a bewildered speaker said after an hour of Johnson’s musings on Brexit, Australia’s submarines and his stint on the Telegraph.

Beyond the canapes and free macaroons, the event was hard to read as anything other than a call from the blockchain industry to be taken seriously. Every industry is sometimes entitled to seek the endorsement of disgraced former executives, but Johnsons praises Singapore Slings and his room at the famed Raffles Hotel, delivered alongside his praise of blockchain’s potential at a half-full of men in suits, unsurprisingly was no panacea to his woes.

One delegate, who went by the name Kai and said he worked at a local crypto custodian start-up, was thrilled someone so famous was speaking. What about Johnson’s stance on digital currencies and the potential of blockchain? Oh, I don’t know, Kai said with a nervous laugh.

A rare attendee admitted that she was actually a reporter primarily trying to figure out how much Johnson was being paid to headline the conference.

In this context, the former British Prime Minister jovially assured the room of blockchain pioneers that they were in the right place, reminding his audience that technology is morally neutral. He dwelt at length on how doctors wrongly claimed in the early days of the railways that the rattling and shaking of trains were likely to cause sexual arousal, why the City of London is the place to be more productive on Earth and something unclear about nuclear propulsion. vacuum cleaners. But it wasn’t obvious how these digressions would strengthen his case for blockchain.

He eventually returned to technology and cryptocurrencies. He said he had seen some pretty shocking headlines about this whole business and that we needed a way to hold people to account. But no sooner had he discussed recent events in the cryptosphere than he quickly moved on to topics close to his heart: Brexit, the war in Ukraine and green technologies.

Then came his finale. I will argue forcefully that the UK will become even more attractive as a place to invest once we deliver on the Brexit stuff. On the blockchain, he added, he couldn’t comment further without more details.

Blockchain enthusiasts seemed less enthusiastic. Someone showed enough interest in taking a photo only to be warned by a man who rushed at it, hissing that there was to be no photography.

The interviewer tried valiantly to bring Johnson back to the blockchain. What was his overall message for industry innovators? Outside of Singapore, which is a fantastic place for innovation, come to London. Come to the UK… It’s a fantastic country… it rains more in Rome by the way, he answered. I look forward to watching the progress of the blockchain industry in fascination, he added to bemused applause.

