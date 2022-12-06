Politics
Is Boris Johnson really the emissary blockchain needs right now?
With FTX in tatters, bitcoin on hold, and the whole foundation of crypto finance in doubt, blockchain technology was in dire need of an image boost. What distributed ledger technology needed, Singapore decided, was the rhetorical skills of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to restore its battered image, and here he is at a glittering blockchain industry gathering. in a five-star hotel last week.
Blockchain in particular and innovation in general, Johnson explained, are always scary at first. Humanity has been paranoid about it ever since the Titan Prometheus gave us the first flame, he said, blending classic reference with technological detail.
Johnson was giving the keynote address for the International Blockchain Advances Symposium to about 80 crypto enthusiasts who had braved Singapore’s tropical thunderstorms to hear his insights. It seemed a fitting venue for the event the same week Singaporean public fund Temasek came under scrutiny for investing $275 million in collapsed crypto exchange FTX after eight months of failed due diligence. not having reported major concerns. Clearly there has never been enough paranoia or fear, a bewildered speaker said after an hour of Johnson’s musings on Brexit, Australia’s submarines and his stint on the Telegraph.
Beyond the canapes and free macaroons, the event was hard to read as anything other than a call from the blockchain industry to be taken seriously. Every industry is sometimes entitled to seek the endorsement of disgraced former executives, but Johnsons praises Singapore Slings and his room at the famed Raffles Hotel, delivered alongside his praise of blockchain’s potential at a half-full of men in suits, unsurprisingly was no panacea to his woes.
One delegate, who went by the name Kai and said he worked at a local crypto custodian start-up, was thrilled someone so famous was speaking. What about Johnson’s stance on digital currencies and the potential of blockchain? Oh, I don’t know, Kai said with a nervous laugh.
A rare attendee admitted that she was actually a reporter primarily trying to figure out how much Johnson was being paid to headline the conference.
In this context, the former British Prime Minister jovially assured the room of blockchain pioneers that they were in the right place, reminding his audience that technology is morally neutral. He dwelt at length on how doctors wrongly claimed in the early days of the railways that the rattling and shaking of trains were likely to cause sexual arousal, why the City of London is the place to be more productive on Earth and something unclear about nuclear propulsion. vacuum cleaners. But it wasn’t obvious how these digressions would strengthen his case for blockchain.
He eventually returned to technology and cryptocurrencies. He said he had seen some pretty shocking headlines about this whole business and that we needed a way to hold people to account. But no sooner had he discussed recent events in the cryptosphere than he quickly moved on to topics close to his heart: Brexit, the war in Ukraine and green technologies.
Then came his finale. I will argue forcefully that the UK will become even more attractive as a place to invest once we deliver on the Brexit stuff. On the blockchain, he added, he couldn’t comment further without more details.
Blockchain enthusiasts seemed less enthusiastic. Someone showed enough interest in taking a photo only to be warned by a man who rushed at it, hissing that there was to be no photography.
The interviewer tried valiantly to bring Johnson back to the blockchain. What was his overall message for industry innovators? Outside of Singapore, which is a fantastic place for innovation, come to London. Come to the UK… It’s a fantastic country… it rains more in Rome by the way, he answered. I look forward to watching the progress of the blockchain industry in fascination, he added to bemused applause.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9643a519-e61f-4cba-aef5-5d7a3add20cb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Boris Johnson really the emissary blockchain needs right now?
- President Joko Widodo asks ministers to anticipate extreme weather events
- Google Search Brings Continuous Scrolling To US Desktop Users
- Former SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon appointed Policy Manager at Logistics UK
- The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors fashion looks ranged from glam to comedic
- Pak Poll Body proposes to remove Imran Khan from his party’s presidency
- Kirstie Alley has died aged 71 after a brief battle with cancer | Entertainment
- Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson is reportedly set to become Tulsa’s football coach
- The best Fortnite Chapter 4 Augments, and a complete list of them all
- The reporter shows how China’s zero-Covid policies are making everyday life difficult
- Chinese leader stresses unity at Jiang Zemins funeral
- Trump failed to disclose $19.8 million loan while president, documents show | donald trump