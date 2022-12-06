PM Modi, Shah remembers Baba Saheb on his death anniversary





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian Constitution Father Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Publish Date – 1:01 PM, Tue – Dec 6, 22 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian Constitution Father Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary. “On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such a comprehensive Constitution can never be forgotten,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister posted in Hindi: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the country a justice-oriented, progressive and inclusive Constitution that ensured the protection of the rights of every class. Babasaheb’s life struggles, thoughts and accomplishments are an inspiration to all. Today, on his Mahaparinirvan day, I remember him and bow to him. Minister of Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw also paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: “Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India’s inclusive constitution, who has dedicated his life to uplifting the have-nots, of the exploited and women, was “Bharat Ratna” in the truest sense. . His life dedicated to ‘Antodaya’ is a school of democracy. Humble tribute to him on his Mahaparinirvan day today! “. BJP National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb at the BJP headquarters in the nation’s capital. Nadda tweeted in Hindi: “Payed tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Your works as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer, economist, thinker and writer will always inspire us. BJP bureau members also paid tribute to Baba Saheb. December 6th is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Diwas or the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar.

“Parinirvan” can be translated as “nirvan” after death, or liberation from the cycles of life and death. He breathed his last on December 6, 1956, less than two months after his conversion to Buddhism, fulfilling his declaration of “I will not die Hindu”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/pm-modi-shah-remember-baba-saheb-on-his-death-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos