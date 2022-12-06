Trump digs a deeper hole with comments on the Constitution





Former President Trump continues to dig a deeper hole for himself in just the first few weeks of his latest bid for the White House.

Trump, who was condemned last week by several top conservatives for having dinner with a white nationalist, found himself in hot water over the weekend when he claimed that new discussions of treatment by Twitter of a controversial story about Hunter Biden meant parts of the Constitution would have to be ignored so he could return to the White House.

Some Republicans already viewed Trump with skepticism after many of his hand-picked candidates in major Senate and gubernatorial races lost their elections last month. The latest controversies are likely to accelerate calls for the party to look elsewhere to move forward.

If you are one of these other interested persons [in] running this year, it’s certainly an opportunity to create some contrast, Sen. John Thune (SD), the second Senate Republican, said Monday, calling it water for potential challengers.

An Economist-YouGov poll released last week showed Trump at 36% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at 30% in a potential GOP primary field, a fairly narrow margin for a former president.

Trump is less than a month away from running for the White House in 2024, a campaign launched with his grip on the GOP ebbing due to disappointing midterm results. His standout moments since launching the campaign underscored the risks many Republicans see in nominating him for a third time.

Trump was in hot water last week after welcoming rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, who espoused anti-Semitic views. Ye and Trump were joined during their dinner at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort by Nick Fuentes, a known white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

This week, Trump is again at the center of controversy over his response to internal communications on Twitter that showed company officials in 2020 discussing their decision to limit the distribution of a New York Post article containing allegations about President Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden.

Trump has taken to internal communications, which were shared with some people by Twitter owner Elon Musk, to claim the 2020 election was fraudulent and should therefore be rerun or he should be declared the winner.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump said on Truth Social, suggesting there should be new elections or should be declared the winner retroactively. .

On Monday, amid widespread coverage of Trump’s comments over the weekend, the former president said he did not want to end the Constitution, but he remained convinced there should be a resumption of the 2020 election or that he should be fired. to the White House.

Many Republicans have spoken out in condemnation of Trump’s meeting with Fuentes and Ye and their anti-Semitic views, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R -Ky.).

But the response to Trump’s weekend comments on the Constitution has been relatively calm among Republicans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday morning on a South Carolina radio show that everyone in public office, everyone who aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the United States Constitution,

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who defeated a Trump-backed challenger in November, said suggesting the Constitution should be terminated isn’t just a betrayal of our oath of office, it’s an affront to our Republic.

However, McCarthy, McConnell and other top Republicans have yet to weigh in.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) largely avoided answering whether he would still support Trump as the 2024 nominee after his Constitution suggestion.

It says a lot, but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen, Joyce said Sunday on ABCs This Week.

A former Trump White House official argued that the type of media furor over Trump’s rhetoric would only harden former grassroots supporters of presidents, who already believe the media will misrepresent his words.

The official suggested that Trump’s campaign ambitions may not suffer significantly given the fairly muted response from the GOP, and because it’s so early in the race with no other challengers officially yet. declared. Trump will remain the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination until someone can overthrow him, the official argued.

The White House, meanwhile, seized on Trump’s comments. Administration officials said they don’t plan to respond to every one of Trump’s attacks or controversies, but his meeting with a white nationalist and his calls for the termination of the Constitution marked instances where they were happy to. be offended.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes allegedly threw a drink at Hollywood patrons In-N-Out The Hills Morning Report His decision day on Warnock vs. Walker

Over the weekend, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates condemned Trump’s rhetoric as anathema to the soul of our nation and said it should be universally condemned.

The White House on Monday sought to pressure congressional Republicans in hopes of sidestepping the controversy.

Every president and every member of Congress swears to uphold the Constitution of the United States, Bates said in a statement. Asking members of Congress to reaffirm their oath of office and uphold the Constitution should not be a daunting task. Congressional Republicans need to do this now, instead of repeatedly refusing to answer the most fundamental question.

