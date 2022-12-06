Why Trump’s Termination of the Constitution, Demanding its Reinstatement or Overhaul, Set Off Alarms





Billions of words have been spent analyzing, criticizing, demonizing and denouncing Donald Trump.

In newspapers, magazines and books, on television and on social media, anonymous advisers provide a barometer of his moods and methods, sometimes expressing their own frustration at what he does or refuses to do.

And yet, despite all the research into what’s going on behind the scenes, it’s often Trump’s own words on display, out in the open, in the light of day that cause him the biggest problems.

On cable news yesterday, there were a lot of banners about something that blew up over the weekend: “TRUMP CALLS TO CANCEL THE CONSTITUTION.

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS TO TRUMP DEMANDING TO END PARTS OF CONSTITUTION AFTER TWITTER FILES RELEASED

In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

When I first saw similar headlines online, I assumed it must have been a liberal spin, something taken out of context to make this accusation.

Uh no. This is what he posted on Truth Social.

With Georgias Senate runoff today, do you think that’s what Republicans want to talk about?

The impetus for Trump’s request was the Twitter files, which Elon Musk posted, through journalist Matt Taibbi, over outrage at the social media site deleting the Hunter Biden laptop story at the end of the 2020 campaign. Files show Twitter executives scrambling to find a reason for the blockade and wondering if “pirated materials” would serve as an excuse. (The laptop was not hacked, what the New York Post obtained was a hard drive the Democratic candidates’ son left at a Delaware repair shop, but it was unclear at era.)

The files also show that Twitter acted on its own, and not in response to a request from the Biden campaign, which then asked that tweets containing pornographic images of Hunter Biden be removed. And while a liberal business official raised the possibility that Trump could be elected, Taibbi flatly said there was no evidence of government involvement.

TRUMP LAWYER HARMEET DHILLON EVALUATES BID TO REPLACE MCDANIEL AS RNC PRESIDENT

Yet Trump used this to advance his two-year crusade to show, without proof, that the election had been stolen from him.

Here is the full message:

“So with the exposure of MASSIVE, WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw yourself the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare are you the RIGHT WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.Our great Founders did not want and would not tolerate fake and fraudulent elections!”

The ‘Truth Social’ logo on a computer screen and smartphone. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

But they also approved a Constitution that contains no provision for reshuffles or the expulsion of a sitting president in favor of his predecessor.

Trump did not fake or imply; it explicitly said “termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution”.

This is not a leak of a meeting or liberals saying the ex-president has no respect for the Constitution. These are Trump’s own words.

Trying to get out of an avalanche of coverage, Trump posted again and blamed the media. “The fake news is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. It’s just more DISINFORMATION AND LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA and all their other hoaxes and scams.”

But then he doubled down on his fundamental point, which is that in the event of ‘MASSIVE FRAUD’ and so on, “steps must be taken immediately to CORRECT THE WRONG. Only the FOOLLY would disagree with this and agree to ELECTIONS STOLEN. MAGA!”

Same argument about 2020, just without repeating “even those found in the Constitution”.

Republicans on Sunday shows were pressed about it and tried to deflect, hoping the thing would blow up. They are clearly afraid that Trump, with his strong grip on the MAGA base, will turn against them.

A staggering number of top Republican lawmakers slammed Trump for his meeting with Hitler-follower Kanye West rather than sounding like they were afraid to call it anti-Semitism. But the initial reaction to the latest controversy seems to be “well, Donald Trump is saying a lot of things.”

Rapper Kanye West hugs former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018. (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

I’ve covered Trump for 35 years, and I don’t believe he’s anti-Semitic; the question is why he gave a forum to someone who loves Nazis and continues to criticize Jews. I also happen to like the Constitution a lot.

I’m constantly criticized by Trump supporters who think I’m doing everything I can to hit him. The reality is that the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, by any objective standard, has had a terrible few weeks.

The Supreme Court, including its three appointees, unanimously ruled against him in ordering that his tax returns be provided to a House committee. An appeals court panel, also including his appointees, arrested the special master who was slowing down the Justice Department investigation and was appointed by a pro-Trump judge in Florida who had nothing to do with the case.

I’ve never been in the “this time Trump is doomed!” camp. When the media dials everything up to the 11th, it can be difficult to separate a brief strand from a serious emergency. He survived Bob Mueller and two impeachments.

But with his own phrasing on social media, Trump gave credence to those who have long argued that he doesn’t care about our nearly 250-year-old guiding document. He did, after all, take the inaugural oath “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel’s MediaBuzz (Sundays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET). Based in Washington, DC, he joined the network in July 2013 and appears regularly on Special Report with Bret Baier and other programs.

