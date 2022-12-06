What the Chinese think of their government Zero COVID policy

Do you personally know anyone who has been infected with covid-19? In most parts of the world the question is nonsense, it makes more sense to ask: do you know anyone who has not been infected? But recently, in a survey I sent out to former students in China, that was one of my questions. I taught these students from 1996 to 1998, when I served as a Peace Corps volunteer in southwest China, and since then we have remained in close contact. For nearly a decade, I sent them annual surveys, and this year I was curious to learn more about their pandemic experiences.

Out of forty respondents, none had been infected. No one had had a case in their household and there was also no infection among close relatives, spouses, children or siblings. Only six personally knew anyone who had tested positive for covid. For three of those respondents, the cases occurred in distant relatives, while the other three had work colleagues or friends who had been infected.

One of the colleagues’ cases, however, was uncertain. An English teacher at a high school in Chongqing told me that earlier this year, a fellow teacher showed no symptoms but tested positive in one of countless PCR tests administered to citizens. Chinese within the framework of the governments. zero covid Politics. The woman had received a vaccination shortly before the PCR test, and two days later she was negative. Given the lack of symptoms, recent vaccination and the fact that she had no known close contact with the virus, it seemed likely that this was a false positive.

My former student and I were discussing the case on WeChat, and I asked if the teacher had been allowed to return to work after the negative test. The terseness of his response seemed to capture something about government policy:

Full quarantine. She stayed home for a whole semester.

Later, he explained that the teacher could have potentially returned after finishing her quarantine. But school officials were so nervous about the policy that they decided to replace her with another instructor.

During the survey, I also asked my former students to quantify how much they feared being infected. They used a scale of one to ten, with ten being extremely worried. More than a quarter of respondents rated their feelings a ten, and the average was 7.9. I went on to ask them if they were most concerned about the health effects or the logistical issues. Only two chose health.

Then I asked another question:

On a scale of one to ten, with one being the lowest score and ten the highest, how would you rate the Chinese governments’ handling of the pandemic?

Again, the average was 7.9. More than a third of respondents gave the government a nine or a ten. Reading the polls, I felt like I had been handed pieces of different puzzles, and now I had to put them together. Virtually no one had had personal contact with the virus, but virtually everyone was terrified of it, and yet they seemed relatively indifferent to the potential health effects. On top of that, they recorded strong endorsement of government policies. How could all of these things make sense?

I sent out the survey in October and the final responses arrived two weeks ago before the fire in xinjiang which killed at least ten people, sparking public protests against the zero covid politics in at least a dozen major cities. My former students’ responses do not reflect these events, but they do reflect a period of several months in which China has already had significant problems with its politics, including this brutal lockdown in Shanghai.

Respondents are similar to many urban provincial Chinese: educated and solidly middle-class, but not wealthy. Most of my former students are now in their mid to late 40s, and everyone who responded to this year’s survey works as teachers. They tend to live in third- or fourth-tier cities in Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province, the kind of places foreigners have never heard of: Suining, Guangyuan, Dianjiang, Liangping. These cities have been less likely to experience outbreaks, in part because few residents or visitors return from abroad. One respondent wrote:

In our city, there are three people who have been infected with covid. The population of our city is approximately 700,000.

Another man commented on how strange it was to have experienced so much daily disruption without any real illness. The pandemic is like a ghost, he wrote. After nearly three years, the level of knowledge in such places can be shocking: some respondents commented on the need to prioritize protecting children from infection, apparently still unaware that young people are not at high risk. . Like most Chinese citizens of their generation, my former students generally do not use virtual private networks to circumvent the government Internet firewall. But they are well aware that their information is heavily censored. A woman wrote:

Mr. Hessler, I’m curious. I think it’s strange that we’ve never watched a covid patient being interviewed on TV. We don’t know how they felt after being infected. There should have been many patient reports.

At the end of the survey, I asked if the pandemic had changed anything significant in their personal opinions, beliefs or values. Responses included:

Yes, the Chinese government really cares about people’s health.

Yes, we are no longer free, there are too many restrictions because of the pandemic.

Yeah, I used to think teaching wasn’t a good job with low pay, but now I think it’s the safest job we have. Many people have no money to earn or lose their jobs or businesses.

Yes, I think the government is more capable [at] manage the global crisis. We feel much safer.

No, I think the government is uncivilized now, they treat people worse because of the disease. And people are meaner than before.

In previous surveys, I had never received so many contradictory answers to the same question. Some of it undoubtedly reflected propaganda: since 2020, the state press has gloried in China’s performance while often taking unseemly pleasure in the failures of the United States and other countries. I have friends who joke that the word Schadenfreude comes from Chinese rather than German, and that emotion is not limited to transpacific issues. A few survey respondents found silver linings much closer to home:

[In the past] I was jealous of a lot of business friends, they make a lot of money. They felt much freer and enjoyed a more wonderful life, and they despised us because we were [average people]. But things are different now, many of them are struggling to survive the situation. Some of them have ceased their activities. Now I think I have one [state-run job] is suitable and [easy and comfortable]but I didn’t think so before the pandemic.

I lived with my family in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, for the first year and a half of the pandemic, a time when China zero covid the policy was generally successful. After the first few weeks, when a local government cover-up in Wuhan led to a disastrous spread of the virus, national leaders instituted lockdowns, contact tracing, foreign travel bans and other policies that seemed appropriate to the situation. My daughters, like all school children in Chengdu, were back in class in early May 2020, and we resumed daily life with no real chance of catching the virus. China was unique in many ways, the only major economy that grew in 2020 and the only populous country that was able to reduce the spread to the point where people lived without fear of the virus.

The memory of this period is part of what made many Chinese so tolerant of the mistakes that followed. A former student wrote in the poll:

China is a country with an aging population and uneven development of medical and health services. Initially, perhaps the epidemic prevention policy is not the best, but the most suitable. So I would give it a rating of eight. But now I give it a four. (Maybe the only thing I need to do is shut up.)

Another unique aspect of China’s early experiences with the pandemic is that it created relatively few divisions within society. The most important divisions were geographic Wuhan and other surrounding communities suffered thousands of deaths, long lockdowns and intense fears. But these parts of Hubei Province were a small fraction of the country. The vast majority of Chinese have not experienced these losses and disruptions, and they have tended to support government policies.

This sense of a shared destiny and shared goals was shattered by Zero’s post-Omicron failure. covid. Recent protests reflect new divisions: Demonstrations have been more frequent in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and other major cities that are at higher risk of outbreaks. The most intense anger tends to come from people in the private economy, which has been decimated. And young people, who are probably suffering the most from reduced mobility, a lack of social contacts and a sense of dwindling career opportunities, seem to make up a significant number of protesters.