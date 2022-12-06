With polls over, PM hands party officials new to-do list | India News





NEW DELHI: BJP officials, who have just wrapped up an intense election campaign for the assembly polls in Gujarat, are unlikely to get a break with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasting no time in handing them a new series of tasks. Even as the ballot for the second phase of the assembly polls was underway in Gujarat, Fashion came out with a new to-do list, asking national officials to step up their efforts to connect with citizens.

Shortly after voting in Ranip in Sabarmati assembly constituency in Ahmedabad, Modi left for the BJP headquarters in the nation’s capital and shared his views with party colleagues on several issues including the India’s emergence as a global economic power and the country’s successful fight against Covid-19.

Briefing the media, senior BJP official Raman Singh said Modi had indicated that India was assuming the G20 presidency and suggested that the party should make plans to involve people so that citizens contribute to making India a world leader.

He said the Prime Minister had asked party leaders to reach out to people in border villages so that they would not feel isolated and be associated with the mainstream. The prime minister suggested the party develop strong ties with people in border villages so they don’t feel left behind, Singh said.

Modi referred to the Sneh Milan parties’ campaign and also called for its expansion to border villages. He also mentioned the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event recently held in Varanasi. The event was unique and a strong initiative to revive the centuries-old link between the two places. The party should take inspiration from and organize similar cultural exchange events, he said.

He said the cultural exchange event, as part of the Milan Snow proposed at the party’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad, was also a major step towards the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat theme.

Modi said India’s G-20 Presidency is a matter of pride for all citizens and an opportunity to showcase Indianness and its cultural ethos globally. The party should ensure that every individual in the country is made aware of India’s achievement of the G20 presidency and see that people come forward and help showcase the country’s prowess in various fields, he said. declared.

The prime minister said there was global recognition of the country’s emergence as an economic powerhouse amid global challenges like the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

Assembly polls in Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Tripura and Chhattisgarh will take place next year.

