Indonesian parliament votes to ban sex outside marriage





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a long-awaited revision to the country’s penal code that criminalizes sex outside marriage for citizens as well as foreigners, prohibits the promotion of contraception and prohibits defamation of the President and state institutions.

The amended code also expands an existing blasphemy law and maintains a five-year prison term for deviations from the central tenets of the six recognized religions in Indonesia: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism.

Citizens can face a 10-year prison sentence for associating with organizations that follow Marxist-Leninist ideology and a four-year sentence for propagating communism. The code maintains the old criminalization of abortion, but adds exceptions for women suffering from life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided the fetus is less than 12 weeks old, in line with what is already provided for in a 2004 law on medical practice. Rights groups criticized some of the revisions as too broad or vague and warned that adding them to the code could penalize normal activity and threaten free speech and privacy rights. However, some advocates hailed the passage as a victory for the country’s LGBTQ community. In fierce deliberation, lawmakers finally agreed to remove a proposed article from Islamic groups that would have made gay sex illegal. The revised code also preserves the death penalty in the criminal justice system despite calls from the National Human Rights Commission and other groups to abolish the death penalty, as dozens of other countries have done. . But under the new code, the death penalty has a probationary period. If within 10 years the convict behaves well, the death penalty will be changed to life imprisonment or 20 years imprisonment. Under Indonesian regulations, legislation passed by Parliament becomes law after being signed by the President. But even without the President’s signature, it automatically takes effect after 30 days unless the President promulgates a regulation to override it. President Joko Widodo is expected to sign the revised code in light of his protracted approval process in parliament. But the law is expected to come into force gradually over a period of up to three years, according to Deputy Justice and Human Rights Minister Edward Hiariej. “A lot of implementing regulations have to be developed, so it’s impossible in a year,” he said. The amended code states that sex outside marriage is punishable by one year in prison and cohabitation by six months, but adultery charges must be based on police reports filed by a spouse, parents or children. It restores the ban on insulting a sitting president or vice president, state institutions, and national ideology. Insults to a sitting president must be reported by the president and can result in up to three years in prison. Hiariej said the government provided the strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism. The penal code had languished for decades as lawmakers in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation struggled to adapt its culture and traditional norms to the code, a legacy of the Dutch colonial administration. Indonesia declared its independence on August 17, 1945. A previous revised code was set to pass in 2019, but President Widodo has urged lawmakers to delay a vote amid growing public criticism that has led to nationwide protests attended by tens of thousands of people participated. Opponents said it contained articles that discriminate against minorities and that the legislative process lacked transparency. Widodo tasked the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, with obtaining input from various groups as lawmakers debate the articles. A parliamentary task force finalized the bill in November and lawmakers unanimously approved it on Tuesday, in what Laoly hailed as a historic step. It turns out that it is not easy for us to break away from the living colonial legacy, even if this nation no longer wants to use colonial products, Laoly told a press conference. Completing this process demonstrates that even 76 years after the adoption of the Dutch Penal Code as the Indonesian Penal Code, it is never too late to produce laws on our own, Laoly said. The Criminal Code reflects the civilization of a nation. Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday that laws criminalizing criticism of public leaders violate international law, and that the fact that certain forms of expression are considered insulting is not enough to justify restrictions or sanctions. The danger of oppressive laws isn’t that they’re widely enforced, it’s that they provide a means of selective enforcement, said Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at the group. Many hotels, including in tourist areas such as Bali and the Jakarta metropolis, risk losing visitors, he added. These laws allow police to extort bribes, officials to imprison political enemies, for example, with the blasphemy law, Harsono said.

