Matt Hancock says Boris ‘practically had smoke coming out of his ears’ during vaccine row | Politics | New





The UK and EU were in a tense standoff in January 2021 when continental figures tried to blame it for their slower jab deployment. Millions of vaccines were being exported from the continent as its people blamed their leaders for not providing enough supplies.

The UK had ordered 40 million doses of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine by December 2020 – enough to vaccinate 20 million people. Mr Hancock said: “When I arrived in the Cabinet Room, the Prime Minister practically had smoke coming out of his ears. “He was in the middle of the china bull shop, pacing around the room, growling. What really pissed him off was the fact that last night he was talking to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and Bourla made no mention of it! “I was suspicious: when the Prime Minister is in this mood, he can really lash out. I knew I had to be as diplomatic as possible if I wanted to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.” The ex-secretary of health reveals in his Pandemic Diaries that three days later, Pfizer “gave in”. He said: “Following a vigorous exchange between Bourla and the Prime Minister, and lo and behold, they have located an ’emergency supply’, which is now heading our way.” The EU then tried to put pressure on the UK and the pharmaceutical companies by launching an “export ban” – before a “humiliating descent”. He added: “The EU Health Commissioner has tweeted that ‘in future’ any company that produces vaccines in the EU will have to provide ‘early notification’ if they want to sell it to a third country.

“In other words, they’ll need permission. Totally desperate stuff!” Two days later he added: ‘A humiliating raid by the EU. This followed frantic diplomacy on our side, plus our lawyers confirming that they would not be able to block our supply.’ The UK was the first country to approve a Covid-19 jab in December 2020. EC President Ursula von der Leyen admitted the bloc was slow to authorize the formula. Mr Hancock’s diaries also claim that Baroness Betty Boothroyd called her office to demand a hit. He was also forced to call Sir Geoffrey Boycott to persuade him that delaying a second injection would work. But Mr Hancock was raging after the two then gave interviews criticizing the government’s rollout of the vaccine. Last night he was joined by his partner Gina Colangelo for the launch of his book at the Science Museum in London. Ex-Chancellor George Osborne, Jeffrey Archer and Mr Johnson’s father Stanley also showed up.

