The Global Community at a Crossroads: The Future Cost of Assad’s Normalization
Recent efforts to rehabilitate Assad set a damaging precedent for accountability, just as the international community voices the need to hold Russia accountable for similar human rights abuses in Ukraine. By Burcu Ozcelik
All signs point to President Bashar al-Assad surviving the civil war in Syria. Rather than being held responsible atrocities committed during the conflict, Assad and his acolytes are still at the helm. To be sure, Syria remains isolated: its long-awaited return to the Arab League was recently thwarted, and the country continues to be subject to a harsh US-led sanctions regime.
Yet normalization, while far from complete, is underway. Assad has already achieved a diplomatic re-engagement and a resumption of economic exchanges with certain States. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have reopened their embassies in Damascus, and all Arab states except Qatar have either full ambassadorial-level relations or direct lines with the Syrian government. Moreover, Turkey has recently reported its willingness to engage in talks with the Assad regime.
For its part, the West, driven by war fatigue and the lack of feasible political alternatives, seems resigned to the inevitability of the survival of Assad governments. These developments justified the Syrian government’s policy of weathering the storm until the regional states came to the conclusion that Damascus was here to stay.
Let Assad off the hook and Putin will expect the same
Arguments in its favor of normalization claim that it will promote stability inside Syria, moderate the country’s international behavior and counter Iranian and Russian influence. Additionally, some have said that economic reintegration will mean that fewer Syrian civilians will suffer the economic and humanitarian consequences of sanctions.
This debate has not yet been resolved, but it is essential to remember that the highest cost of normalization is the damage to the legitimacy of the international community as long as those responsible for gross human rights violations, the systematic use of chemical weapons against civilians, and allegations of torture of detainees are not held accountable.
How the war in Ukraine is resolved will have implications for the Middle East, but the reverse is also true: developments in Syria will likely calibrate expectations about the possibility of justice in Ukraine’s case. International legal experts call for the Russian government to be held accountable for any war crimes committed in Ukraine, with some advocating the creation of a tribunal to prosecute crime of aggression.
More Western hypocrisy and double standards?
As these appeals are considered, it is important that the plight of Syrians does not go unanswered. Syrian activists have been making similar calls for almost a decade now, but the impasse in the Security Council has led many human rights defenders to turn their attention to the possibility of prosecuting the Syrian perpetrators in European courts in under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
If the international community decides to abandon even these piecemeal attempts at justice, it will send the message that transgressive violations of international law will be met with impunity. Moreover, as the push to punish Putin coincides with the rehabilitation of al-Assad, many in the Middle East will perceive a double standard in the application of international laws and norms.
Even in the absence of normalization, post-conflict justice for Syrians is an uncertain prospect, given the current balance of power. However, normalizing al-Assad haphazardly without pushing for accountability and justice mechanisms will only exacerbate worrying trend lines, such as the continued consolidation of a pre-Arab Spring version of authoritarian stability.
Prioritizing the narrow and ill-defined goal of stability over justice has proven to bring neither stability nor justice in other conflict-affected areas. Syria is unlikely to be an exception, and this case will no doubt influence the calculations of potential human rights abusers everywhere.
Burcu Ozcelik
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace 2022
Burcu Ozcelik is a researcher at the Henry Jackson Society and an affiliated lecturer at the University of Cambridge. She is the editor of The Politics of Race and Racialization in the Middle East (Routledge, 2022).
