Prime Minister chairs key multi-stakeholder meeting to strategize for 2023 G20 summit, several CMs attend





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a multi-party meeting in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to solicit suggestions for the G-20 summit to be held in September next year under India’s presidency. He sought cooperation from parties to make the event in September next year a great success, while opposition leaders urged him to seize the opportunity for the benefit of the country. Modi said it was an occasion the whole country could be proud of and everyone should contribute to its success, sources said. TRS Chairman and Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, remained on the sidelines. Party sources said they received the Center’s letter on November 23 inviting Rao to the meeting. There was speculation that he could either deputize for KT party chairman Rama Rao or a high-ranking MP, but that didn’t happen. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the meeting. The Chief Minister has pledged the full support of the Andhra Pradesh government for the prestigious G20 summit. He said that with the G20 now led by India, it would not be right to make statements about it from a political perspective. “We must all stand united at a time when the international community sees India as the leader of the G20,” he said. Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Eknath Shinde, Arvind Kejriwal, Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury , CPI General Secretary D. Raja and Telugu Chief Desam N. Chandrababu Naidu were among those who attended the meeting. Naidu insisted on preparing a vision document at least for the next 25 years for the benefit of future generations to focus on digital knowledge. Addressing the G20 meeting, Naidu opined that India will become number one or two in the world if it can boost digital literacy in a big way given the strong youth power available in the country. On the government side, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present. Sources said that the MEA briefed the participants on the programs planned by the government during India’s G-20 Presidency which started on December 1 this year. About 200 meetings at different levels are planned across the country in the run-up to the G-20 summit. Some opposition leaders, including Sitaram Yechury and leftist D. Raja, noted that India was taking the presidency on a rotational basis and said it should not be projected as an achievement of the government, sources said. Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, thanked various world leaders on Twitter, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for their tweets supporting India’s G-20 presidency. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/051222/pm-chairs-key-all-party-meet-to-strategise-2023-g20-summit-several-cm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos