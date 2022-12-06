Xi Jinping calls for unity at Jiang Zemin’s funeral





1/4 Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders pay their last respects to late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo by Li Xueren/Xinhua/EPA-EFE December 6 (UPI) — Chinese President Xi Jinping gathered with many other Communist Party leaders on Tuesday afternoon for a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, calling for unity in the face of the rare widespread protests in the country. . The memorial service for a man who oversaw some of China’s most dynamic economic growth in the 1990s comes as compatriots continue to take to the streets to protest the ‘zero COVID’ lockdown rules that have left entire towns isolated for months. Some of these protests turned into complaints against Xi’s authoritarian rule. “The whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country should unite more closely around the central leadership of the party,” Xi Jinping said. said at the memorial servicecalling on party leaders to “turn grief into strength”. Jiang came to power in 1989 during the pro-democracy student uprising marked by the Tiananmen Square massacre and international scorn. He was tasked with opening up Chinese markets, which led to the country joining the World Trade Organization in 2001. Jiang Mianheng, Jiang’s eldest son who serves as president of ShanghaiTech University, led the service Monday by carrying a portrait of his father and receiving a hug from Xi. Xi and other party leaders escorted the remains of Jiang on the hearse as honor guards carried Jiang’s casket after the service. His vehicle left for Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. Hoping to ease national tensions the day before the memorial service, more than 20 citiesincluding Beijing and Shanghai, have ended requirements for negative COVID-19 tests on public transport. Beijing also eased restrictions on Tuesday, no longer requiring tests to enter supermarkets, offices, malls, residential areas and airports. The rules, however, remained in place for restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

