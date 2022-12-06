Indonesia’s New Penal Code Prohibits Extramarital Sex: Explained

IIndonesia’s parliament passed long-awaited amendments to its colonial-era penal code on Tuesday. Authorities have lobbied for more than half a century to change the country’s existing penal code, which Indonesia inherited from its former Dutch administration upon independence in 1949. But the revised code, which could take up to three years away from being fully passed, introduces several controversial laws that many observers say will threaten human rights and civil liberties in the world’s third-largest democracy and largest Muslim-majority nation.

A copy of the legislation seen by TIME includes amendments that criminalize insulting the country’s president and vice president, spreading false news, sex outside of marriage and religious blasphemy. The rules will apply to both locals and foreigners. Many legal experts and activists denounce that the changes signal democratic backsliding in the Southeast Asian nation of 276 million people.

Indonesia’s parliament had planned to ratify a new code in 2019, but some of the more controversial proposals have sparked nationwide protests, and President Joko Widodo has urged lawmakers to delay the process to accommodate public comment. .

Since then, lawmakers have relaunched the bill in much the same form, though they watered down some of the bill’s laws that many had deemed particularly problematic. The amended penal code includes exceptions to its ban on abortion, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, for rape or life-threatening medical conditions, provided the procedure takes place within 14 weeks of pregnancy. And although the death penalty is maintained in Indonesia, despite calls for its abolition by human rights defenders, the new penal code provides that those sentenced to the death penalty benefit from 10 years probation , after which a judge can reduce a sentenced person to life or 20 years in prison for good behavior.

Demonstrators gathered outside Indonesia’s parliament buildings in Jakarta on Monday to protest the passing of the penal code.

According Bloomberg, Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H. Laoly told parliament that the president should approve the new penal code. But even after that, it won’t come into effect immediately, as the government has to write implementing regulations. Civic organizations, meanwhile, plan to take their fight against the code to Indonesia’s constitutional court.

Tunggal Pawestri, executive director of Yayasan Hivos, or the Foundation for Humanistic and Social Innovation, says she wanted the revised code to take the country forward, not backward, in democracy. “And I don’t think we have it right now,” she tells TIME.

What does the revised Penal Code include?

Indonesia has long strived to have a penal code consistent with its national values. But the changes effectively criminalize acts that do not fit conservative and religious morality, such as extramarital sex and cohabitation.

In the amended code, having sex with someone who isn’t your spouse is punishable by up to a year in prison, while living with someone who isn’t your spouse can result in a six-month prison sentence. jail. The code maintains that violators will only be prosecuted if their spouses – or in the case of unmarried people, their parents or children – file complaints. Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told CNN Indonesia that law enforcement will not raid on gender issues.

Although homosexuality is not explicitly illegal in the country, advocates fear the new penal code could be used to further persecute LGBT people, especially since same-sex marriage is not recognized.

Additionally, the revised code empowers local governments to enact their own legislation. Tunggal tells TIME the code recognizes “living laws” – customary laws at the local level which may include Sharia law – which can discriminate against and prosecute marginalized groups such as women, children and LGBT people. The Indonesian province of Aceh, for example, which operates under Shariaprohibits unmarried men and women from having dinner together.

But the morality police is only one of the many issues of the 624 articles of the revised code.

Critics say some amendments also threaten democratic values, including freedom of speech. For example, undermining the dignity of the incumbent president or vice-president will be punishable by up to four years in prison if either files a complaint; insulting the government is punishable by up to three years; and spreading false information that causes public disorder is punishable by up to six years. Protests and demonstrations in public spaces will require a permit and violators could be fined or jailed for up to six months.

Disseminate Communist, Marxist or Leninist ideologies or philosophies deviating from the national ideology of pancasila– five largely secular guidelines for Indonesian life introduced by the country’s first president – will carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. And the country’s rules on blasphemy will be expanded to include apostasy (persuading a believer of one of Indonesia’s six recognized religions – Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism – to become a non-believer), punishable by up to four years in prison. jail.

How will this affect Indonesia?

Critics of the new penal code fear it will exacerbate corruption in the country.

The Indonesian police have a few 412,000 national police officers and its local governments also have municipal police to enforce local laws. But with Indonesia’s large population, Bivitri Susanti, a lecturer at Jentera Indonesian Law School in Jakarta, expects gaps in the application, although she says it could be fixed within the three-year interim period. before the code comes into full effect.

A shortage of police officers combined with the seniority of the police reputation for being corruptsays Bivitri, could pave the way for a discriminatory application of the new penal code.

“What will happen in the future is that these kinds of articles will only apply to people who don’t have access to them and don’t have enough money to bribe the police,” says Bivitri. “So politicians and the wealthy, for example, can easily circumvent regulations.”

“The danger of oppressive laws is not that they will be widely enforced, it’s that they provide a means of selective enforcement,” said Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch, according to the report. Associated press. “These laws allow police to extort bribes, officials to imprison political enemies, for example, with the blasphemy law,” Harsono said.

The revised penal code also threatens the Southeast Asian country’s international reputation. “Criminalizing individuals’ personal decisions would figure prominently in the decision matrix of many companies deciding whether or not to invest in Indonesia,” US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim said in a speech in Jakarta on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. “The result may well mean less foreign investment, tourism and travel.”

How does this compare to the application of morality elsewhere?

Indonesia is not the only country known for its strict moral laws. Many other Muslim-majority countries, including Afghanistan under the Taliban, Malaysia, Iran, Brunei and Nigeria, also regulate aspects of public and private life in accordance with religious values. Of course, such rules are not exclusive to Muslim countries: some US states even have adultery laws. on the books, although they are rarely applied. dozens of countries, according to Human Dignity Trustcriminalize sexual activity between members of the same sex.

In Indonesia, many local governments already impose customary laws that violate human rights, says Bivitris, a law professor. The country has long grappled with the tension between its secular constitution and its predominantly religious population, and support for amendments to the national criminal code has come mainly from conservative groups, she says.

The government, in deliberating on the adoption of the new code, claims that it tried to take into account a range of points of view. The Ministry of Law and Human Rights held “socialization» Activities with the public over the past two years to facilitate dialogue on the changes. However, some objections groups said the talks were one-sided.

“It is not the job of the government to be the arbiter or to be the arbiter of the different opinions in society,” says Bivitri. “The government must stick to the rule of law based on human rights.”

