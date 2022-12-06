



Chinese leaders have praised the late Jiang Zemin as a staunch Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise, while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. The country’s current president, Xi Jinping, praised Mr Jiang in an hour-long speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as senior officials, military officers and rank-and-file soldiers stood at the take care of yourself. President Xi highlighted Mr. Jiang’s role in maintaining political stability, referring to his sudden elevation after a leadership reshuffle following the forced crackdown on protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Mr Jiang succeeded Zhao Ziyang as general secretary of the Communist Party of China in 1982. “Comrade Jiang Zemin pointed out that our party is leading the people in a great struggle to build socialist modernization and will inevitably encounter many complex situations,” President Xi said. He added, “The grave situation at home and abroad as well as the confrontation and struggle between different social systems and different ideological systems often test every member of our party.” Mr. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure on November 30, at the age of 96. It was a few days later The biggest street protests in China – since 1989 – driven by anger over the national zero COVID policy. Read more: Why are there protests in China and what is the zero-COVID policy? Image:

Chinese leaders pay their last respects to former Chinese President Jiang Zemin in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Image:

Senior officials, military officers and rank and file soldiers stood at attention during the memorial for the late former leader. Photo: AP

Authorities flooded the streets in an attempt to quell protesters as an unknown number of people were arrested. In the last days, there has been a sign that restrictions are easing. As the nation mourned Mr. Jiang, a three-minute silence ensued and trading was halted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. On Monday, state-run television footage showed Mr. Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Mr. Jiang’s body, which was laid out in a bed of flowers and evergreens and covered with a party flag in a military hospital in Beijing. Image:

People take part in a memorial service for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters



Image:

Beijing residents watch a live broadcast of the memorial service for the late Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Photo: AP

The body was sent for cremation to Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery, where many Chinese leaders are buried. Crowds stood silent as Jiang’s glass-topped coffin was slowly led to the cemetery under tight security, possibly as a means of safety due to recent protests. China called for strict observance of the “zero-COVID” policy across the country. It has seen millions of residents confined to their homes, subjected to mass testing and enduring sudden closures in areas where cases or their close contacts have been detected. Read more from Sky News:

