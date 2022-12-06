Inflation in Turkey slowed in November, but remains high





Istanbul, Turkey: Inflation in Turkey slowed in November for the first time in more than a year, official data showed on Monday, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a boost ahead of next year's elections. Consumer prices slowed to 84.39% from 85.51% in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Inflation in Turkey has risen steadily since hitting a low of 16.6% in May 2021. The troubled emerging market economy has become a major stumbling block on Erdogan's path to a third decade in power in a presidential poll due next June. His approval ratings began to suffer when he embarked on an unusual economic experiment last year that attempted to bring down chronically high consumer prices by lowering borrowing costs.





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. Conventional economic theory adopted by almost all other major nations pursues the exact opposite approach. The Turkish lira began to lose value almost immediately as consumers rushed to buy dollars and gold to try to protect their savings. The price of imports such as oil and gas soared, creating an inflationary spiral that the nominally independent Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey fueled further by continuing to lower interest rates. Erdogan argued that his unwavering focus on economic growth at any cost achieved through cheap loans and state support would eventually pay off. “We will soon witness the rapid descent of inflation and together we will see the dirty scenarios built on this disorder being torn up and thrown away,” he repeated over the weekend. Erdogan blamed the inflation on external factors, such as the global spike in food and energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His much-criticized economics team hailed Monday’s announcement as a vindication of their approach. “As we have stated in various media before, we have entered a downward trend in inflation, leaving the peak behind us unless there is some unexpected global development,” the tweeted. Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. Most economists believe that Turkey’s inflation rate would continue to slow but remain elevated for many months to come unless Erdogan drastically changes his approach. An influx of flanking funds from the Kremlin and Turkey’s former rivals in the Middle East, which Erdogan secured through a major diplomatic U-turn this year, would help the government prop up the pound, economists say. The president’s strategy is to “keep the lira relatively strong this side of the election with foreign money,” BlueBay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash said in a tweet. “But it will destroy competitiveness with massive real appreciation.” Many also question Turkey’s official statistics, which are produced by an agency whose head has been replaced by Erdogan twice in the past year. According to a respected monthly study published by independent economists from the Turkish Inflation Research Group (ENAG), the annual rate of increase in consumer prices reached 170.70% last month. A separate poll earlier this year showed the overwhelming majority of Turks believed the ENAG figures over those released by the government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/12/06/business/foreign-business/turkey-inflation-slowed-in-nov-but-still-high/1869113

