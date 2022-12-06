Indonesia adopts new penal code and bans sex outside marriage | Crime News

Controversial changes fueled protests when they were first proposed in 2019 and could still be challenged in court.

Indonesia has passed a controversial new penal code that bans sex outside marriage and cohabitation, in changes that critics say could undermine freedoms in the Southeast Asian nation.

The new laws apply to Indonesians and foreigners and also restore the ban on insulting the president, state institutions or the Indonesian national ideology known as Pancasila.

The new penal code, which was unanimously approved by parliament on Tuesday, replaces a framework in force since independence in 1946 and was a mix of Dutch law, customary law known as hukum adat and law modern Indonesian.

We have done our best to take into account the important issues and the different opinions that have been discussed. However, it is time for us to take a historic decision on amending the penal code and leaving behind the colonial penal code we inherited, said Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Justice and Human Rights, in parliament before the vote.

The planned code sparked nationwide student protests when a full draft was released in September 2019, amid fears it would curtail individual freedoms. At least 300 people have been injured in the unrest which has also been fueled by fears that new laws will undermine the fight against corruption.

Later revisions have not been published in full.

The new code still needs to be signed by the president, according to deputy law and human rights minister Edward Hiariej. Nor will it apply immediately, with the transition from the old code to the new expected to take a maximum of three years.

Backtrack

A copy of the new code seen by The Associated Press showed that the charge of insulting a sitting president carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

Hiariej said the government provided the strictest possible explanation that distinguishes between insults and criticism.

Pre-marital sex was not illegal in Indonesia before the code was passed, although adultery was.

Under the new law, parents or children will be able to report unmarried couples to the police if they suspect them of having sex, which critics say is a step towards moral policing and could also be used to target members of the LGBTQ community.

Premarital sex and adultery will be punishable by a year in prison or a fine under the code.

Cohabitation will be punishable by six months in prison or a fine, but only if reported to the police by parents, children or a spouse.

Rights groups say the proposals underscore the growing conservatism of a country long hailed for its religious tolerance, with secularism enshrined in its constitution.

We are backing down, repressive laws should have been abolished but the bill shows that the arguments of academics abroad are true, that our democracy is unquestionably in decline, the director of Amnesty International Indonesia told AFP. Usman Hamid.

The penal code can be challenged in the Constitutional Court if it is considered that the correct procedure was not followed before its adoption, including seeking relevant and transparent public participation.

Unions have used this approach to challenge the Jobs Creation Act, which was passed in October 2020 and ruled unconstitutional a year later. The government had two years to correct this legislation or risk it becoming permanently invalid.