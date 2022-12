Xi Jinping hails late Jiang Zemins’ role in overseeing China’s economic growth

Beijing: President Xi Jinping has paid rich tributes to the late Jiang Zemin for overseeing China’s rise as a major economic power and guiding the ruling Communist Party through some of its toughest challenges during a memorial meeting held here on Tuesday. The one-hour memorial meeting was held in the ornate Great Hall of the People to commemorate the legacy of former Chinese President Jiang, who suffered from leukemia and died of multiple organ failure on November 30 in Shanghai in the age of 96. Jiang was chairman and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) from 1989 to 2002, a time considered the most difficult for the country and the CCP. Comrade Jiang Zemin bid us farewell, Xi said in a speech at the memorial meeting. His reputation, achievements and charisma will always go down in history and be etched in the hearts of people generation after generation, he said. Praising the late leader for overcoming a host of challenges at home and abroad, Xi mentioned the political unrest of the late 1980s and early 1990s, a euphemism for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in during which thousands of student protesters demanding democracy and freedom of expression were killed. . Jiang was widely regarded as the Chinese leader who succeeded in ending China’s pariah status internationally after the Tiananmen crackdown, in addition to leading the country through the economic crisis. Xi praised Jiang for his steadfast upholding of the rule of socialism while persisting in economic reforms and tightening ideological controls, laying a solid foundation for the country’s development during his tenure. While praising Jiang, Xi called on the party, military and people to rally around the CPC under his leadership to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese people. On Tuesday, Xi and other senior CCP leaders, including former Premier Wen Jiabao and senior military officials in addition to Jiang’s widow, Wang Yeping, attended a nationally televised Jiang memorial service. . Jiang’s death comes as China experiences some of its most serious protests since the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, with many protesting against the country’s tough Covid-19 restrictions. Significantly, ahead of Jiang’s memorial service, Beijing city authorities announced major relaxations in sub-zero testing standards-VSobvious politics. Jiang has been credited with setting China on a path of sustained economic development, laying the foundation for it to become the world’s second-largest economy. In 13 years as general secretary of the party, China’s most powerful post, Jiang guided the country’s rise to economic power by welcoming capitalists into the ruling party and attracting foreign investment after joining of China at the World Trade Organization (WTO). China overtook Germany and then Japan to become the second largest economy after the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsclick.in/Xi-jinping-hails-late-jiang-zemin-role-overseeing-rise-china-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos