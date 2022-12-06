Politics
Explanation-Why is the new Indonesian penal code so controversial?
By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia
JAKARTA (Reuters) Indonesia’s new penal code ushers in a series of new laws, including a ban on sex outside marriage, insulting the president and expressing any views contrary to state ideology.
WHAT IS CONTROVERSY?
Among the most controversial articles are those that criminalize sex outside marriage with a penalty of up to a year in prison. Cohabitation between unmarried couples is also prohibited.
The laws have been partially watered down from an earlier version of the bill so that they can only be reported by certain people, such as a spouse, parent or child of offenders.
Still, critics fear the laws could be used to control morality in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, which has seen a rise in religious conservatism in recent years.
And since they also apply to foreigners, the laws may scare off visitors, including those traveling to Bali’s main tourist destination.
Currently, Indonesia prohibits adultery but not premarital sex.
In addition, articles that prohibit insulting the president or state institutions, blasphemy, protesting without notification, and disseminating opinions deemed contrary to the secular ideology of the Indonesian state have also raised fears of threats. freedom of expression and association.
An article on customary law raised concerns that some local sharia-inspired regulations could be replicated in other areas, reinforcing discrimination against women or LGBT groups.
WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?
The new laws will apply to both Indonesian citizens and foreigners alike, but will not come into effect for three years as implementation guidelines are drafted.
Weeks after successfully hosting the Group of Twenty (G20) summit that boosted Indonesia’s position on the world stage, business groups say the new code threatens to damage the country’s image by as a tourist and investment destination.
Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, vice president of the Association of Indonesian Employers (APINDO), said the rules would do more harm than good and act as a deterrent to investment.
Indonesia is also trying to bring foreign visitors back after the pandemic and the national tourism board has called the new code completely counterproductive.
We deeply regret that the government turned a blind eye. We have already expressed our concern to the tourism ministry about the harmfulness of this law, said Maulana Yusran, deputy head of the Indonesian tourism industry council.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE RESPONSE SO FAR?
The passage of the bill comes after earlier plans to pass a revised code were scrapped in 2019 amid massive street protests across the archipelago over the threat to civil liberties. President Joko Widodo intervened and suspended the process.
But recent public opposition has been reduced in comparison and parliament has revised some of the articles even though critics say the changes don’t go far enough and describe the passage of the bills as a huge setback for Indonesia’s young democracy. .
WHY WAS THE NEW CODE INTRODUCED?
Indonesia has been discussing revising its penal code since its declaration of independence from the Netherlands in 1945.
Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters ahead of the bill’s passage that he was proud that his country had a penal code in line with Indonesian values and that it was time to move on. beyond its colonial-era laws.
Indonesia’s population is predominantly Muslim but has significant groups of Hindus, Christians and people of other faiths. Most Indonesian Muslims practice a moderate version of Islam, but in recent years religious conservatism has crept into politics.
The new code was passed with all-party support in parliament, which is dominated by a broad government coalition, as well as Islamic parties and groups.
Defending the passage of the bill against criticism, Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament on Tuesday: It is not easy for a multicultural and multiethnic country to develop a penal code that can take all interests into account.
(Reporting by Ananda Teresia in Jakarta and Kate Lamb in Sydney; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Ed Davies and Raju Gopalakrishnan)
