The UK is just the first victim of the chaos the US is creating in Europe

Illustration of UK-US relations: Liu Rui/GT

For many centuries, the United Kingdom was renowned for its ruthless but stable and efficient politics – its international nickname “the perfidious Albion” testifying to ruthlessness and creating the greatest empire in the history of the world with efficiency.

So there could hardly be a greater contrast to the chaos gripping British politics this year – making it almost an international laughing stock. The UK has had three Prime Ministers in one year. The first, Boris Johnson, was ousted after a police investigation into breaching his own lockdown laws. The second, Liz Truss, only held office for 44 days before being forced out – the shortest prime minister in British history. The third, Rishi Sunak, took office when he had been rejected a few weeks earlier by a majority of members of the ruling Conservative party.

To add to the political collapse, the UK had four Chancellors of the Exchequer in four months. One lasted just 38 days – the shortest in British history, barring a chancellor who died in office. During this time, he introduced a disastrous budget causing a national financial crisis that brought down the post of Prime Minister Truss.

After this chaos, the ruling Conservative party fell more than 30% behind the opposition Labor party in the opinion polls.

The explanation for the descent from ruthless political efficiency to farce is that the UK has become the most advanced case of the chaos that US politics is currently bringing to Europe – quite logically, because the UK is historically America’s staunchest ally on this continent.

The current disorder in Europe is clearly the worst since the Second World War. Inflation is at its highest in over 30 years, economic growth is the slowest since World War II and a major war is unfolding on the continent in Ukraine. Reflecting the resulting discontent, many European governments are deeply unpopular, regardless of their political color. In addition to the UK, already analyzed, in Sweden and Italy centre-left governments have been replaced by major electoral gains for the far right, while in France the right-wing president has suffered a significant loss. of parliamentary seats in favor of strongly left-wing forces.

This continent-wide chaos is directly due to US policies in Europe – many of which are created by the pursuit of Cold War policies against China. The UK’s case is particularly acute as it followed the Trump administration’s policy of economically irrational withdrawal from the EU in order to seek even closer ties with the US.

Previously, US policies in Europe were damaging but insufficient to destabilize the situation. For example, the US campaign to block Huawei’s participation in the European telecoms network, which has succeeded in Britain, means that the UK is paying more than necessary for its 5G – damaging, but not powerful enough to destabilize Great Britain. -Brittany.

But US policies are now damaging enough to destabilize the European continent. The first was the threat of bringing Ukraine into NATO – which the United States understood to be a direct military threat to Russia and which is the real cause of the war in Ukraine. Directly, the United States pursued this policy to weaken Russia – and Germany, by forcing it to buy expensive American gas instead of cheap Russian gas. But the United States has also sought to bully Russia into severing good relations with China. But instead, Russia resisted these attacks on its vital national interests. American policy has thus created the biggest European war since 1945.

Second, the inflation that is destabilizing Europe was created in the United States, not in Ukraine – as the timeline clearly shows. US inflation rose from 0.1% in May 2020 to 7.5% in January 2022, before the start of the war in Ukraine – the Europeans simply followed the US three months behind.

US inflation was due to hyper-stimulative policies adopted in an unsuccessful attempt to keep pace with China’s economic growth. The US money supply has increased by 27% in one year, while the excess of current government expenditure over current income has climbed to 26% of GDP. This has created a vast stimulus on the demand side – US consumption grew by $3.436 billion between the last quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2022. But on the supply side, US net fixed investment fell by $52 billion over the same period. A massive surge in demand, without an increase in supply, created the biggest wave of US inflation in 40 years – which inevitably spilled over into Europe.

As the British government refused to show its independence from American foreign policy – it became America’s biggest cheerleader on Ukraine – the British economy and its people suffered badly. because they have been hit by US inflation. UK life expectancy is already falling and average incomes are officially set to fall by 7% over the next two years. Political chaos, replacing the historical jurisdiction of the United Kingdom, ensued.

The United Kingdom has therefore become the first victim of the current chaos that American policy is creating in Europe. But unless European governments show some independence from the United States, it will be far from the last.

The author is a senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. [email protected]