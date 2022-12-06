What the Tiananmen protest can tell us about zero-Covid unrest in China





Tiananmen had its symbols in the square itself, the Monument to the People’s Heroes, the plaster statue of the Goddess of Democracy. Covid protesters have the blank letter sized paper they are holding to highlight censorship and their inability to say or publish anything critical of the Party or government. This led to the nickname White Paper Revolution, or A4 Revolution referring to the size of the papers. There was a lone protester who unfurled banners on a bridge spanning the capital’s Third Ring Road just before the October Communist Party Congress, demanding an end to relentless coronavirus testing and lockdowns, access to food and for dignity, political reform and elections. The man was quickly arrested and his fate was unknown, with circumstances prompting many outside China to nickname him Bridge Man, evoking the still-unnamed Tank Man who faced off against a line of tanks just outside Tiananmen Square in June 1989. . The impact of China’s violent crackdown on the 1989 protesters was to terrify citizens into not repeating or even talking about the events of that spring. After weeks of dithering, the Party reasserted its authority by violently repressing the movement. But curiously, although China is far from being a democracy, the people nevertheless got much of what they were looking for in 1989. When I returned to Beijing for a three-year stay ten years ago, the Chinese could own apartments and even large villas. They could work for foreign companies in China and earn good salaries. They traveled abroad as tourists full of money and bought suitcases of luxury goods or studied abroad to earn coveted elite degrees. They even bought property overseas Whether in spite of or because of the violent crackdown in Tiananmen Square is still debated. Today, however, the Party does not dither. It continues to arrest and prosecute those it considers to have committed or contributed to sedition. He doesn’t want to send soldiers to the streets, but he sends legions of uniformed and plainclothes law enforcement, and Xi will do whatever it takes to maintain the Party’s main pillar of control: ensuring stability. social and economic. The impact could be similar to 1989; citizens can finally feel some relief from zero-Covid. On Wednesday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, the top official in charge of China’s Covid response, said the country was facing a new stage and the pandemic control mission was a possible hint of a heading correction. Xi himself has told visiting European Council President Charles Michel that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is less deadly than Delta, making the Chinese government more open to further easing Covid restrictions, an official said. of the EU quoting the Chinese leader. Both statements suggest Xi is considering easing pandemic restrictions, perhaps in response to vitriolic protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/12/06/tiananmen-protest-china-zero-covid-00072430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos