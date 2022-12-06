Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia amid tensions between the United States and the 2





Speculation has swirled for months about Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia. However, neither Saudi Arabia nor the Chinese government has confirmed Jinping’s visit. Citing sources, CNN reported Jinping’s visit to Riyadh on Tuesday. President Xi Jinping will reach Riyadh on Thursday amid growing US tensions with China and Saudi Arabia. He will attend the Sino-Arab summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Heads of state from 14 Arab countries are likely to attend. Citing sources, CNN reported Jinping’s visit to Riyadh on Tuesday. The China-GCC conference is also expected to take place during Jinping’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is America’s biggest ally in the Middle East despite rising tensions with the United States. Speculation has swirled for months about Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia. However, neither Saudi Arabia nor the Chinese government has confirmed Jinping’s visit. ” style=”height: 684px;”> Dispute between America and Saudi Arabia over oil production America’s relations with China as well as with Saudi Arabia are strained. china and saudi arabia have taken different positions in the war against ukraine. As CNN reports, both have refrained from supporting sanctions against Russia. Riyadh has repeatedly said that Russia is a major partner in energy production. It should therefore be consulted on the oil price decisions of the OPEC+ countries. America opposed the cut in oil production America and Saudi Arabia are still embroiled in a dispute over oil production. In October, there was a heated exchange between the two countries on this subject. Subsequently, OPEC+, an alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia, reportedly cut production by two million barrels a day in a bid to “stabilize” prices. This decision was made even after strong objection from America. Biden reached Saudi Arabia in July and raised the issue of the murder of journalist Khashoggi US President Joe Biden has visited Saudi Arabia. There he raised the issue of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden had said he believed Saudi leaders were responsible for the death of a journalist living in America

