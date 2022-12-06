A New World Order? What Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia means for India and the world

China’s Xi Jinping ends more than two years of in-person diplomatic isolation as he travels to Saudi Arabia today for a two-day state visit. Although there is no official information on Xi’s visit to Riyadh, sources have been quoted as telling different media that the Chinese leaders’ stay will include a China-Arab summit and a China-Gulf Cooperation Council conference. .

According to a diplomatic source speaking to CNNat least 14 Arab heads of state are expected to attend the China-Arab summit, which is now described as a milestone for Arab-China relations.

The meeting takes on added significance in the context of the war in Ukraine, as large parts of the developing world have expressed reluctance to choose sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has received support from the West, despite pressure from Washington and European capitals.

Confused about the encounter and what it means for world politics, including India? We will explain everything to you.

Agenda of the meeting

Although there is no official confirmation of Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, energy cooperation is expected to be the focus of the Chinese leader’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Beijing is the region’s largest trading partner, importing the bulk of oil production from the Gulf, as well as other Asian and East Asian countries such as India, South Korea and Japan. Sino-Saudi relations have deepened in recent years economically, including a potential Chinese stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco, and militarily through arms sales.

According to the @businessbasics Twitter account, China imported nearly $11 billion worth of oil in 2021, compared to $5 billion from the United States.

Jonathan Fulton, professor of political science at Zayed University in the United Arab Emirates, reportedly told the South China Morning Post, China has become a major trading partner for all countries in the Middle East. Its state-owned enterprises carry out many important contracts throughout the region, and it is an important source of investment. Dealing with economic pressures is a primary concern, far more immediate than the political issues between Washington and Beijing.

The South China Morning Post reported that Xi’s trip could be another step in the westward expansion of the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The meeting will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss using the yuan in trade instead of the US dollar, a move that could undermine the US dollar as the default currency for energy trading.

Timing is everything

The Xi-bin Salman meeting comes at a delicate time in US-Saudi relations, signaling Riyadh’s willingness to navigate the global order away from a Western perspective.

The long-awaited visit comes against the backdrop of a number of U.S. disagreements with Beijing and Riyadh.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are still embroiled in an oil production row, which boiled over in October when the Saudi-led oil cartel, OPEC+, cut output by two million barrels per day with the aim of stabilizing prices. The decision was made despite an intense US campaign against it. The United States had criticized the Saudi move, blaming it for fueling inflation at home and generating revenue for Moscow, which it could use to continue its war in Ukraine.

Oil isn’t the only sticking point between the United States and its eight-decade long ally, Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern nation is also bitter over the dwindling US security presence in the region, especially amid growing threats from Iran and its armed Yemeni proxies.

Another thorn in US-Saudi relations is criticism of Riyadh’s human rights record, particularly after the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Having sworn to turn the kingdom into a pariah and condemning crown prince and postman leader Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of the Saudi journalist, Biden had flown to Riyadh in July, but the meeting was punctuated by blunders that were highlighted at American presidents. punch with the Saudi bin Salman. The ultimately frosty visit resulted in no increase in oil production and only escalated tensions.

On the other hand, Xi Jinping can expect a healthy dose of Saudi diplomatic pomp and ceremony during his visit to Saudi Arabia, a clear indication of the latter’s policy towards the Orient.

Analysts note that the visit allows MBS to signal to the Biden administration that the United States has a serious rival as boss of choice for superpower Riyadh.

However, some point out that Saudi Arabia is only protecting its own interests and its future. Helima Croft, managing director of global commodities strategy research at RBC Capital Markets, told the the wall street journal: There’s this kind of realignment happening: Where’s your future? For Saudis, she said, this pushes them more towards a multi-faceted set of relationships. They see their future in the East.

Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Sager, president of the Riyadh-based Gulf Research Center, echoed similar sentiments. Speaking to Saudi TV Asharq NewsSager said the Arab states wanted to tell Western allies that they had alternatives and that their relationship was primarily based on economic interests.

For China’s Xi Jinping, who has been in self-imposed diplomatic isolation, the visit to Saudi Arabia will give him the opportunity to look like a statesman and underscore the great deference China is given in the world, and for Xi to take personal credit for China’s rise and status.

It also allows Xi to demonstrate that China is now a major player in a region where in recent history Beijing has tended to be absent and has long ceded ground to Washington, Moscow and other out-of-region capitals. . Xi’s visit would signal to 1.4 billion Chinese that their country has become a major player in the Middle East and, by extension, a global power since only substantial outsiders get ground in the region.

Should India be worried?

In the short term, Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia has no bearing on India. However, one must look at the bigger picture and the long-term implications of such a visit.

As China gets closer to the countries of the Middle East, it will be able to exert a greater influence on these countries. We cannot forget that India is the second largest buyer of oil from Saudi Arabia, behind China.

Close ties with Middle Eastern countries could also put India at risk from a security perspective. Beijing already established its first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017, just across from Arabia. As a result, China is now a player in the Red Sea and the Western Indian Ocean.

Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, director of the Center for Security, Strategy and Technology at the New Delhis Observer Research Foundation, was quoted as saying in the past: “Obviously they are getting closer and closer to India , which is extremely worrying given his adversarial and hostile relationship.” with China.

Although these are civilian projects, the general concern is that these countries are increasingly falling under Chinese influence, he told Voice of America.

