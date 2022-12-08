Politics
China’s Xi receives warm welcome in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘new era’ in China-Arab relations
CNN
—
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, as the two countries head to a number of summits heralding a historic milestone in relations of China with the Arab world.
Saudi state television showed a grand ceremony held for the Chinese leader, as bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler known as MBS, received him at Al-Yamamah Palace. Chinese and Saudi flags dotted the grounds as members of the Saudi royal guard lined up with swords and played music.
The two leaders smiled warmly and looked at photos, a contrast to the atmosphere of US President Joe Bidens’ visit to Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.
Shortly after, China and Saudi Arabia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement which includes a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding, including on hydrogen energy, coordination between the kingdoms Vision 2030 and Chinas Belt and Road Initiative, and regarding direct investment, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, without providing details.
Xi landed in the capital Riyadh on Wednesday, where he was received by Saudi Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, foreign minister. Saudi military jets accompanied the Chinese president’s plane, a purple carpet was rolled out as it arrived and cannon shots were fired.
Hosting US President Joe Bidens is widely seen as less glamorous. The American president was received in July by the governor of Mecca and the Saudi ambassador to the United States in the port city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea. Biden met MBS in Jeddah, where they exchanged a punch that made global headlines and defined what ultimately became a chilling visit.
Saudi and Chinese state media this week were keen to promote the close ties shared by their governments. Saudi state television aired clips of past meetings between Chinese and Saudi officials, recounting the warm relationship between the two countries, which they say spans more than eight decades.
In a signed article published Thursday in the Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh, Xi said his visit to the kingdom this week would usher in a new era in China’s relations with the Arab world, with the Arab states of the Gulf and with Saudi Arabia. saudi.
The Arab world is an important member of the developing world and a key force in upholding international fairness and justice, Xi wrote, adding that the Arab people value independence, oppose outside interference , opposes power politics and authoritarianism, and always seeks to make progress.
In the article titled Carrying forward our millennial friendship and jointly creating a better future, Xi said that China and the Arab states will continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. , and jointly uphold international fairness and justice, in a nod to US diplomacy, whose ties with the Saudis crumbled following OPEC’s decision to cut crude oil supplies.
The Saudi energy minister also stressed that Saudi-Chinese relations are experiencing a qualitative leap and that the kingdom will remain a credible and reliable oil partner of China, SPA reported.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the China-Arab Summit will be a historic milestone in the history of China-Arab relations, and President Xi’s state visit to Saudi Arabia will elevate the China-Saudi comprehensive strategic partnership. Arabia to a new height.
On Wednesday, Saudi and Chinese companies signed 34 investment deals spanning multiple sectors, SPA reported, including green energy, information technology, cloud services, transportation, logistics , medical, housing and construction industries.
No monetary value has been announced for the deals, but SPA previously said the two countries are expected to sign deals worth more than $29 billion during this week’s visit.
Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes amid frayed ties between the two countries and Washington, which harbors a number of grievances against the two states over oil production, human rights and other issues.
While the friendship between China and Saudi Arabia has blossomed over the decades, they seem to have grown closer as both find themselves in precarious positions vis-à-vis the United States.
The White House said it was no surprise that Xi was traveling around the world and in the Middle East. We were aware of the influence China is trying to develop in the world, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the United States National Security Council.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/08/middleeast/china-xi-jinping-mbs-saudi-arabia-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s Xi receives warm welcome in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘new era’ in China-Arab relations
- BJP credits people’s trust in Prime Minister Modi for historic victory in Gujarat
- The Next James Bond Actor Is Rumored To Be A Huge Marvel Star
- Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tickets available Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. CT
- TerraPay Wins ‘Best use of data’ Award at Prestigious Banking Tech Awards 2022
- Alternative HF therapies may worsen symptoms and interact with prescription medications
- Items with classified marks found in Trump storage unit: reports
- Catamounts drops five set thrillers to Southern Miss in NIVC quarterfinals
- Eldorado County reports first flu death in nearly three years
- Antonio Banderas praises Morocco and explains how ‘The Mask of Zorro’ paved the way for Spaniards in Hollywood
- Watch how Raphael Warnock beat Herschel Walker
- Google merges Waze and Maps teams to help reduce duplication