R&A appoints former Boris Johnson press secretary as public affairs director





The R&A has appointed Robert Oxley, former press secretary to Boris Johnson during his tenure as Prime Minister, to the new post of public affairs director. Oxley is an experienced former special adviser who has worked in various UK government departments, most recently in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). He will focus on the R&A’s relationships with ministries and public decision-makers while establishing positive engagement with key stakeholders to improve the perception of the sport. In his new role, Oxley will engage with ministers and government officials in Westminster and Whitehall, including the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf, as well as those in Holyrood, Stormont and the Welsh Senedd. He will also liaise with local government to support the R&A Championships. “I am delighted to have joined the fantastic team at R&A who play a unique and vital global role in the promotion and development of the game,” said Oxley. “From day one of talking with The R&A, it’s been clear that they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m truly excited to join an organization driven by the values ​​of integrity and inclusiveness. We have an incredible opportunity to to develop and support golf globally for current and future generations and I am extremely excited to be a part of it. He was welcomed by R&A Managing Director Martin Slumbers who said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organization in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with decision-makers. policies to increase our global impact, influence, and reputation. “As an experienced communications professional, having previously held various government positions, Robert can support our broader priorities for golf to be recognized and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.” Prior to working at DCMS, Oxley had worked in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as a senior special adviser while working in various roles in other government campaigns.

