Politics
Indonesia’s ban on extramarital sex represents a turning point for the worse
Jhe is new The penal code that Indonesia’s parliament passed on Dec. 6 is presented by President Joko Widodo’s administration as a gift to the nation of a revision of a century-old colonial code that is no longer fit for purpose. As one deputy minister put it, the new code will bring the law into line with Indonesian values. Many Indonesians disagree. The provisions are so unpopular that protests against them in 2019 led Jokowi, as the president is known, to shelve them.
A period of socialization was supposed to have taken place before the new code could be reintroduced in parliament. Good luck with that: among its many tough rules, the code criminalizes cohabitation and sex outside marriage, expands blasphemy provisions, and prohibits Indonesians from leaving their religion or persuading anyone to be an unbeliever. It is the most illiberal turn in Indonesia since the Muslim-majority country of 276 million embraced democracy in the late 1990s. Jokowi has yet to sign the new code, but has suggested that he would.
Not all elements of the codes are retrograde. For example, it recommends that the death penalty be used only as a last resort and allows death sentences to be converted into long prison terms for good behavior. It also reinforces, for rape victims, an exception to the existing ban on abortion: they will be able to request an abortion within 12 weeks of conception instead of, as hitherto, six.
For the most part, however, the code represents a very abrupt turn for the worse. The criminalization of consensual sex outside marriage, with up to a year in prison for those found guilty, is a gross invasion of privacy. This could particularly jeopardize millions of indigenous Indonesians and rural Muslims whose marriages often lack certification. Defenders of the new codes say it will ensure that prosecutions will only take place on the basis of a complaint filed by a close member of the accused’s family. But this creates endless possibilities for abuse. Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group, predicts that the harmful effects of the codes will be felt especially by women and LGBT people, as husbands report wives for adultery (real or fabricated) and family members report same-sex relationships they don’t like.
The move undermines, to an extraordinary degree, the governments’ stated priority of attracting digital nomads and international tourists, on which parts of the archipelago such as Bali already depend. It also seems likely to produce an increase in child marriage, as a preventative measure taken by parents to prevent their offspring from having premarital sex. The new code also makes it much more difficult for ngos distributing contraceptives and demonstrating how to use them, a measure that is inconsistent with official efforts to control the spread of hiv/aids. Other provisions criminalize witchcraft and black magic.
The code also includes anti-defamation provisions against the president, state institutions and even the Pancasila, the Indonesian state ideology that is supposed to emphasize human consensus. And he recognizes the importance of living law, whatever it is. The best guess is that it refers to local sharia-like regulations requiring women to wear the hijab, for example, or encouraging female genital mutilation.
Abroad, Jokowi, who recently successfully hosted a g20 summit, insists on being seen as a tolerant, even secular, Muslim leader. In our country, this does not at all please the Islamist conservatives, who represent an increasingly powerful electoral bloc. Jokowis’ vice president is a senior Muslim cleric. Certainly, the president has acted against radical Islamists, banning two major Islamist populist groups. Yet the new penal code is itself a populist concession to conservative Muslim sentiment.
It is not expected to come into effect for three years, by which time Jokowi, who is barred by the constitution from running for a third presidential term, will not be in office. Yet his name, assuming he signs the new code, would be there. It would be a shameful legacy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2022/12/08/indonesias-ban-on-extramarital-sex-represents-a-turn-for-the-worse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi wins Gujarat again. here’s why
- Indonesia’s ban on extramarital sex represents a turning point for the worse
- Imran Khan says he never called Gen (retired) Bajwa ‘boss’ during his tenure as Pak PM
- Ina Garten and Erin French Show Simple Ways to Dress Your Table
- Google brings machine learning to online spreadsheets with Simple ML for Sheets
- Huge U-turn: End of US Child Tax Credit Pushes Children into Poverty | American News
- KGF Kannada veteran actor Krishna G Rao has passed away
- Return of Iowa football players in transfer portal possible, but unlikely for most
- Game Awards Founder Jeff Keely Wants To Be As Big As Grammys : NPR
- CMA Christmas and a Reba McEntire profile | Culture & Leisure
- In Miami Beach, Gaetano Pesce soaks up his fashion fame
- Billie Eilish interview: Growing up in public ‘bruising experience’ – BBC News