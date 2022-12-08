Indonesia’s ban on extramarital sex represents a turning point for the worse

J he is new The penal code that Indonesia’s parliament passed on Dec. 6 is presented by President Joko Widodo’s administration as a gift to the nation of a revision of a century-old colonial code that is no longer fit for purpose. As one deputy minister put it, the new code will bring the law into line with Indonesian values. Many Indonesians disagree. The provisions are so unpopular that protests against them in 2019 led Jokowi, as the president is known, to shelve them.

A period of socialization was supposed to have taken place before the new code could be reintroduced in parliament. Good luck with that: among its many tough rules, the code criminalizes cohabitation and sex outside marriage, expands blasphemy provisions, and prohibits Indonesians from leaving their religion or persuading anyone to be an unbeliever. It is the most illiberal turn in Indonesia since the Muslim-majority country of 276 million embraced democracy in the late 1990s. Jokowi has yet to sign the new code, but has suggested that he would.

Not all elements of the codes are retrograde. For example, it recommends that the death penalty be used only as a last resort and allows death sentences to be converted into long prison terms for good behavior. It also reinforces, for rape victims, an exception to the existing ban on abortion: they will be able to request an abortion within 12 weeks of conception instead of, as hitherto, six.

For the most part, however, the code represents a very abrupt turn for the worse. The criminalization of consensual sex outside marriage, with up to a year in prison for those found guilty, is a gross invasion of privacy. This could particularly jeopardize millions of indigenous Indonesians and rural Muslims whose marriages often lack certification. Defenders of the new codes say it will ensure that prosecutions will only take place on the basis of a complaint filed by a close member of the accused’s family. But this creates endless possibilities for abuse. Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group, predicts that the harmful effects of the codes will be felt especially by women and LGBT people, as husbands report wives for adultery (real or fabricated) and family members report same-sex relationships they don’t like.

The move undermines, to an extraordinary degree, the governments’ stated priority of attracting digital nomads and international tourists, on which parts of the archipelago such as Bali already depend. It also seems likely to produce an increase in child marriage, as a preventative measure taken by parents to prevent their offspring from having premarital sex. The new code also makes it much more difficult for ngo s distributing contraceptives and demonstrating how to use them, a measure that is inconsistent with official efforts to control the spread of hiv/aids . Other provisions criminalize witchcraft and black magic.

The code also includes anti-defamation provisions against the president, state institutions and even the Pancasila, the Indonesian state ideology that is supposed to emphasize human consensus. And he recognizes the importance of living law, whatever it is. The best guess is that it refers to local sharia-like regulations requiring women to wear the hijab, for example, or encouraging female genital mutilation.

Abroad, Jokowi, who recently successfully hosted a g20 summit, insists on being seen as a tolerant, even secular, Muslim leader. In our country, this does not at all please the Islamist conservatives, who represent an increasingly powerful electoral bloc. Jokowis’ vice president is a senior Muslim cleric. Certainly, the president has acted against radical Islamists, banning two major Islamist populist groups. Yet the new penal code is itself a populist concession to conservative Muslim sentiment.

It is not expected to come into effect for three years, by which time Jokowi, who is barred by the constitution from running for a third presidential term, will not be in office. Yet his name, assuming he signs the new code, would be there. It would be a shameful legacy.