Narendra Modi wins Gujarat again. here’s why

He would win Gujarat as chief minister. Now he wins Gujarat as Prime Minister. Nothing has changed. The state remains Narendra Modi’s backyard where, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a motivated party cadre, the BJP becomes an indestructible force.

Modi, as usual, was the star campaigner and crowd puller. He addressed over 30 rallies and held a stunning 50km road show in Ahmedabad, reminding people that he was Gujarat ka beta and had to win here.

With 156 seats, Modit snagged the highest number of seats in Gujarat’s record belonging to Congress stalwart Madhavsinh Solanki who won 149 seats in 1985. This is another benchmark which was partly attained by people’s conquest.

Despite Botad Hooch tragedy, Morbi bridge collapse which killed 135 people, protests from Maldhari community and paper leaks out of ten BJP candidates won by a massive one lakh margin.

The model of Gujarat – real and imagined – which has contributed to Modi-BJP’s electoral successes elsewhere in the country, has also been set up here.

HINDUTVA ABOUT EVERYTHING

It’s not that Gujarat has no problems. Rising prices, unemployment, health care Gujarat actually has no shortage of problems and the AAP has strategically raised most of them. But what works in Gujarat is Hindutva. This state is said to be the laboratory of Hindutva, with the Godhra riots of 2002 having a larger and longer narrative that works to the political advantage of the BJP, and continues to put its political opponents such as the traditional rival of the Congress and the new player, the AAP, visibly on the defensive. In fact, Amit Shah brought up the 2002 riots in one of his speeches, saying we taught them a lesson. Who are they? It’s an open secret.

This is the reason why BJP leaders can campaign with bulldozers in Gujarat and get away with it. They can give a ticket to CK Raolji who was part of the panel that granted remission to the rapists of Bilkis Bano and he can win easily from Godhra.

TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED

Credit where it’s due. Gujarat elected the BJP to power for 27 years, but the party never took the elections and Gujarat for granted. Here, the BJP’s organizational presence and infrastructure is most deeply entrenched from the panchayat and urban body to the legislature, from the low buzz of the RSS network to the leader in the national spotlight, former chief minister and now prime minister in his second term, Narendra Modi.

EXPANDING HORIZONS

Modi broke Chief Minister Modi’s record by working strategically on the Adivasi belt. Remember that the BJP is often referred to as an urban party. A vast Gaurav Yatra, with five different routes and thorough and disciplined work at ground level by the karyakartas, made possible victory in Borsad in Anand district), Jhagadia in Bharuch, Vyara in Tapi, Garbada in Dahod, Mahudha in Kheda, Anklav in Anand and Danilimda in Ahmedabad district – for the first time.

THE PAA FACTOR

The AAP gave a fiery fight but indirectly helped the BJP. In 2017, the BJP’s vote share was 49%, the Congress was 41.4% and the AAP was 0.1%. In 2022, it fell to the BJP at 53%, Congress fell to 27%, and the AAP fell to 13%. The BJP’s vote share increased by 6% while the Congress was reduced by 14.4%.

The AAP could secure lands where Congress has traditionally had a stronghold. Take Khambhalia, where AAPs candidate CM Isudan Gadhvi was second in the seat that had a congressman (Vikram Maadam). This indirectly helped the BJP and its seasoned candidate Mulu Bera win a majority.

CONGRESS OF DISILLUSIONS

A question that was repeatedly posed to the Gujarat Congress leaders was when is Rahul Gandhi coming to Gujarat? While in 2017 Rahul campaigned intensively in the state and the party won 77 seats, this time around he leads the Bharat Jodo Yatra and held only two rallies. Its traditional vote bank, the Muslims and the Adivasis, felt this absence and the results of the elections bear witness to this. The vote bank that was developed by Indira Gandhi is now fading faster than ever. The BJP and the AAP were the recipients of these benefits.

The AICC in charge of the Gujarat Congress, Raghu Sharma, resigned on Friday and it seems disillusionment has spread far and wide.

The BJP will form the government again on December 12. Narendra Modi wrote the story. He always does.