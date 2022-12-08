prepare for a ‘long war’, says Putin, but most Russians disagree

If nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine, it will not be Russia that launches them, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, ostensibly seeking to reassure the world while recalling that he has, after all, the power to tip the most world’s largest nuclear arsenal. take action if desired.

Putin was talking about what has been described as his personal human rights advisercircumventing the convenience of having your own human rights council for the time being when the United Nations human rights council, the OHCHR, tends to insist on paying more than lip service to delicate things such as human rights.

The Russian president also said he believed the war in Ukraine was becoming a longer operation than he initially thought, but reassured the public that he had no plans for further mobilization. This last point is a key message for Putin, who will have been concerned by recent internal polls conducted for the Kremlins Federal Guard Service (FSO) and leaked to the dissident exile news site Meduza, which found support for the war fell to about one in four of the population.

Natasha Lindstaedt of the University of Essex, one of whose research specialties is the workings of authoritarian regimes, believes that while this collapse in support for war will certainly give Putin food for thought, the idea that his leadership is in danger that many media taken as a signal for intense speculation is, for the moment at least, fanciful. For more than two decades, Putin has effectively protected his presidency against coups d’etat and he exercises more or less complete control over Russia’s political and social elites.





Read more: Ukraine war: New figures suggest just one in four Russians support it, but that won’t be enough to oust Putin





But if the Russian military continues to perform poorly on the battlefield, you can expect the level of dissatisfaction to continue to rise. Despite Russia’s attempts to destroy Ukraine’s power grids, the Ukrainian people continue to muddle through and repair, constantly fixing and repairing and conserving electricity through scheduled blackouts when needed. Scott Lucas, Professor of International Affairs at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin, explains this and various other factors that are likely to be hallmarks of conflict as winter approaches.





Read more: Four ‘fronts’ in Ukraine-Russia war to watch as winter bites





This is our weekly roundup of expert analysis of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Conversation, a non-profit discussion group, works with a wide range of academics across its global network to produce evidence-based analysis. Get these recaps delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe here.

Battlefields: Ukraine and Syria

Among other things, Lucas gives us a brief overview of the various battlefronts, mainly in the south and east of the country. But Frank Ledwidge, a military strategist at the University of Portsmouth, drills down to Kinburn Spit, a tiny promontory at the mouth of the Dnipro, which he believes will be of enormous strategic importance in the coming years. next weeks.



Artokoloro / Alamy Stock Photo



A tiny strip of land around 40 km long and between 4 km and 12 km wide, the position of the spiers allows whoever controls it to command the entrance to the Dnipro River and also to project its influence south and east. is in the Black Sea. Its strategic importance, writes Ledwidge, explains the many battles that have been fought to control it over the centuries.





Read more: Ukrainian War: Why the Kinburn Brooch is of vital military importance and opens the recapture of Crimea





Ledwidge believes an operation to take him back is already underway. Watch carefully in the days and weeks to come. Meanwhile, despite the common misconception that fighting slows or stops in winter in inhospitable climates such as Russia and Ukraine, some military analysts believe Ukraine will seek to take advantage of low military morale. Russian army and ammunition shortages to continue its counter-offensives in the south and east.

Liam Collins, a former US military intelligence officer and founder of the Modern War Institute at US Military Academy West Point, writes that Russia does not have the capacity to carry out large-scale attacks and that it does not has little choice but to continue to conduct missile strikes against targets that are defenseless or offer little strategic value. He adds that: the cold will further lower, if possible, the already low morale of ill-equipped and under-trained Russian soldiers.





Read more: Poor performance and low morale of Russian troops could worsen in winter of more discontent





We often forget that thousands of kilometers from the battlefields of Ukraine, Russia is already involved in a conflict in Syria where it supports the regime of Bashar al-Assad against opposition groups supported in various ways by the United States and its allies and others supported by the regional power, Turkey. Turkey recently launched airstrikes against Kurdish groups in northern Syria and Iraq.

Stefan Wolff, an international security expert from the University of Birmingham, believes that reigniting the conflict in Syria could benefit Russia by bringing Ankara and Moscow closer together, as it will inevitably pit Turkey and its proxies against groups that draw their support the United States. And Putin’s support for Assad will be welcomed by Iran, which could help in negotiations over fresh arms deliveries.





Read more: The Forgotten War: What Russia Could Gain From the Reignited Conflict in Syria





The diplomatic front

We also have this fascinating article on how Turkey has often pivoted quite deftly between supporting Russia and the West by Georgios Giannakopoulos of the Center for Hellenic Studies at Kings College London. Giannakopoulos traces the delicate diplomatic game played by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan as he tries to fulfill his country’s obligations as a NATO member while maintaining a close relationship with Putin. This East-West divide has been a dilemma that has preoccupied Turkish leaders for a century or more.





Read more: Ukraine War: Turkey Is the Linchpin Between Russia and US History Shows Us Why





Since Putin sent his army to Ukraine in late February, around 1.5 million Ukrainians have settled in neighboring Poland, which initially welcomed them with open arms. There were already around 1.3 million Ukrainians living in Poland, mostly young men of working age who moved there mainly for economic reasons but also to escape the turmoil after Russia intervened and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Flix Krawatzek and Piotr Goldstein, of Oxford University and the Zentrum fr Osteuropa und Internationale Studien (ZOiS) in Berlin, conducted a survey in Poland of young and older Poles who recall the turmoil of the early 1990s. He reveals that while most people think Poland is doing the right thing by taking in so many desperate people, the sense of kinship with their Ukrainian neighbors has taken on some interesting nuances.





Read more: War in Ukraine: Poland initially welcomed refugees with open arms, but survey shows relations increasingly strained





Finally, and with a nod to the aforementioned survey which reveals that most Russians want negotiations to end the conflict, we have some indications of the Northern Ireland peace deal that all parties would do well to keep in mind.

Thomas Hadden, now Emeritus Professor at Queens University Belfast Law School, has been involved for many years in various capacities in the peace process. He believes that only a compromise will put an end to this conflict and offers examples of his reasoning in Northern Ireland as well as in Colombia and South Africa.





Read more: War in Ukraine: what the Northern Ireland peace process can tell us about the end of this conflict





Ukraine Recap is available as a weekly email newsletter. Click here to receive our recaps straight to your inbox.