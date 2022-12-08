Xi Jinping at Saudi Palace to Meet Royal Family on Middle East Trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping met the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia on Thursday during a visit to the kingdom, cementing ties with a region crucial to his country’s energy supply as sanctions escalate against Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as a mounted honor guard carried Saudi and Chinese flags.

It was not immediately clear what Xi was focusing on in his talks, although he wrote in a column published by Al Riyadh newspaper that trade between China and Arab states dates back more than 2,000 years. The column also quoted a saying from the Islamic prophet Muhammad: Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China.

The Arab people value independence, oppose outside interference, resist power politics and authoritarianism and always seek to make progress, Xi’s column reads.

He also noted that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, serve as a reservoir of energy for the global economy. China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is heavily dependent on Saudi oil, pouring tens of billions of dollars a year into the kingdom.

Saudi state media released a silent video of Xi meeting Prince Mohammed at the palace, with a large photo of King Salman hanging in the background. Another video showed Xi later speaking with the 86-year-old monarch and signing documents alongside him. Many Saudi officials wore face masks during this meeting.

Saudi officials later said agreements had been signed between the nations, including some involving Chinese tech company Huawei on cloud computing, data centers and other high-tech ventures. The United States has already warned its Gulf Arab allies to work with Huawei due to espionage concerns.

Xi and King Salman also agreed to hold meetings between the two countries’ leaders every two years, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency later reported that Xi met with Sudanese military leader General Abdel-Fattah Burhan after an agreement on Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government after a military coup last year. . However, no timetable has been set and the deal sparked further protests across the country on Thursday.

The Gulf Arab states are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy as the United States turns its attention elsewhere in the world.

Russia’s war on Ukraine and the West’s hardening stance on Moscow have also left Arab countries eager to cement their ties with China. For Prince Mohammed, welcoming Xi boosts his own international profile after he was linked to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi .

Beyond China’s oil purchases, its construction expertise could also be harnessed for Prince Mohammed’s futuristic $500 billion city of Neom on the Red Sea. Chinese construction companies have worked elsewhere in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, particularly in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, has also provided political cover for China for its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. . More than a million have been sent to detention centers, forced to denounce Islam and swear loyalty to Xi and the party.

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks another step for Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic in China. The visit is his third overseas trip since the start of 2020. It also comes as Xi, who was granted a third five-year term as leader in October, has faced street protests against its zero COVID-19 policy which represents the most significant challenge. to his reign .

During his visit, Xi is expected to attend the first China-Arab states summit and a GCC meeting.

