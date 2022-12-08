Donald Trump Jr. Slams Biden for Securing ‘America Hating’ Griner Release





Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday criticized President Joe Biden for helping secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison.

“No one does better business than Biden. We’ve got an awful WNBA player who hates America, while Russia gets AN INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!!! The adults are back!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform founded by his father, former President Donald Trump.

Biden posted a photo Thursday morning of himself with Cherelle Griner, the WNBA star’s wife. He wrote, “A few moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”

Griner has been detained in Russia for 10 months after she was arrested for possessing vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February. The Phoenix Mercury had traveled to Russia during the WNBA’s off-season to play in a professional league there.

In August, a Russian court found her guilty of drug trafficking with criminal intent by a Russian court on Thursday. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 1 million rubles (about $16,000).

In this split image, Brittney Griner (L) is seen during a court hearing outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. On the right, Donald Trump Jr. is seen at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit which s’ is held at the Tampa Convention Center on July February 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Trump has slammed President Joe Biden for swapping Griner with the ‘merchant of death’. AFP via Getty Images/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Griner’s release came following a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death”, who was imprisoned in the United States. Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine detained in Russia, was not part of the deal that resulted in Griner’s release despite efforts by the Biden administration to get him on the swap.

Trump Jr. denounced the trade involving Bout in another Truth Social article.

“You know how to make sure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to arrest Americans and punish them harshly?” Trump wrote. “Trade him an arms dealer aka ‘death dealer’, someone guilty of conspiring to kill Americans and of helping a terrorist organization for a WNBA activist who hates America.”

He continued, “Excellent trade! The weakness and stupidity of our government will only encourage the abuse of American citizens abroad.”

In July, former President Trump spoke out against plans to trade Bout for Griner and Whelan. During an appearance on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show podcast, Trump called the WNBA star “spoiled” while calling Bout dangerous.

“We’re supposed to take her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed a lot of Americans. Killed a lot of people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get him,” said Trump. . “He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be released because a potentially spoiled person walks into Russia high on drugs.”

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States in 2010 to stand trial for terrorism. In 2011, he was convicted of conspiring to kill US citizens and officials and selling millions of dollars worth of weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump Jr. for comment.

Update 12/8/22, 10:25 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with background information.

