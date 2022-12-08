PM Narendra Modi tweets ‘Thank you Gujarat’ after record BJP win, says ‘I am overwhelmed with lots of emotions’





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a big “Thank you to his home state of Gujarat today after the party’s record win, saying he was ‘overwhelmed with a lot of emotions’. “People have blessed the politics of development and at the same time expressed the desire that they wish this momentum to continue at a more sustained pace. I bow to Jan Shakti from Gujarat,” he said in one of a series of tweets. He also thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for their “affection and support”. “We will continue to work to meet the aspirations of the state and raise the issues of the people in the times ahead,” reads his message for the state, where the party is lagging behind Congress. Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire for this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Jan Shakti from Gujarat. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022 He also thanked BJP workers in the state, saying each one of them is a “champion”. To all workers @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I mean – each of you is a champion! This historic victory would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022 In Gujarat, the BJP forged a record victory, beating Congress’ record score of 149 in 1985. The party leads with more than 150 seats well above the target of 140 seats set by its chief strategist Amit Shah. . The Prime Minister was instrumental in the victory, holding more than 30 rallies around the state after the election was announced. Tonight he will kick off the mega celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. The victory spared speculation of a simmering anti-incumbency in the state, which the BJP has ruled since 1995. It also underscored the personal popularity of the prime minister, whose ties to his home state have remained strong throughout of his years in Delhi. .

