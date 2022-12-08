



The government sunk nearly 2.5million into commissioning a new royal yacht before scuppering the project, Sky News can reveal. Figures obtained through a freedom of information request revealed that the Ministry of Defense (MoD) had spent £2,476,000 on the ship, successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia. Announced in May 2021 by Boris Johnson and named after the Duke of Edinburgh, the plans were drift cut last month. He was paid by the MoD. John Healey, Labour’s shadow defense secretary, said the money had been ‘blown’ on a ‘Tory vanity bill’. A breakdown of spending obtained by Sky News shows £648,000 was spent on Crown servant and military personnel costs. Some £348,000 was spent on replacement labor costs. Learn more about the Ministry of Defense Around £40,000 was spent on running and administration costs, and £809,000 was spent on private sector support. The government racked up £476,000 in consultancy fees and £110,000 in branding and digital media fees. It is not uncommon for unrealized projects to cost dearly – the garden bridge commissioned by Mr Johnson when he was Mayor of London cost the taxpayer tens of millions before it too was scrapped. A MoD spokesperson said: “The initial phase of the National Flagship program has delivered significant value to the maritime industry which will be fundamental to the future success of the UK shipbuilding pipeline. Image:

A breakdown of expenses

“Launching credible and timely business competition involves multiple costs, including internal and external staffing costs, consultancy expenses and private sector support. “However, as threats continue to evolve, it is right that we prioritize the provision of capabilities that protect national infrastructure.” Mr Healey said: “The Tories have wasted millions on a Tory vanity project at a time when threats are mounting, and they are shrinking the size of our armed forces. “The extent of the waste within the Ministry of Defense is unacceptable. Ministers are failing British troops and British taxpayers. “A Labor government would tackle these deep issues from day one. ‘We would ask the NAO to conduct a general waste audit of the MoD and make the MoD the first department to come under our new Office for Value for Money’s new strict spending regime.’ All sellers were approached for comment, but most declined to comment or did not respond. A spokesperson for the Royal Institute of British Architects returned to Sky News, saying: “The Ministry of Defense has engaged RIBA to provide specialist architectural services and design support for the National flagship.”

